Vaughan Mills is reopening this week and here's what to expect

Vaughan Mills mall is reopening as part of Stage 2 and like other major shopping centres around the country, it's going to look a bit different.

The mall is set to reopen this Friday, June 19, and will see enhanced cleaning processes undertaken around the entire space.

Hand soap and sanitizer dispensers will be stationed at designated spots and washrooms, tables, door handles and other high-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized.

All shoppers and staff are expected to keep two metres apart at all times and signs have been installed to help direct physical distancing.

The food court and common area seating have been closed for the time being and there will be a Plexiglass guard in front of Guest Services.

Customer traffic inside the mall will be monitored to ensure physical distancing is being practiced.

Special services like the Shopping Shuttle have also been suspended but various family services are still available.

Health and safety regulations for workplaces require retailers to meet certain criteria before they're allowed to reopen, including those inside of malls.

That means if there's a specific store you're looking for, it's best to check ahead to make sure it's open.

Within Vaughan Mills, at least the following stores are confirmed to be open but expect many more:

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World

Calvin Klein Outlet

DSW

GNC

H&M

Jump+

Laura Superstore

Lenscrafters

Nordstrom Rack

Pro Hockey Life

Saks OFF 5TH

Szechuan Szechuan

Toys "R" Us

Urban Planet

Winners/Homesense

Curbside pickup for retailers with street entrances will also still be available at designated locations around the mall for those who don't want to shop inside.

Restaurants in and around Vaughan Mills like The Pickle Barrel and Szechuan Szechuan continue to offer take out and delivery, while South Street Burger, 255, Taco Bell, Crepe Delicious, New York Fries and Auntie Anne's offer take out. Nearby Canyon Creek Steakhouse currently remains closed for dine-in.