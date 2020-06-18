Pacific Mall is reopening this week and here's what you need to know

Pacific Mall has announced that it's opening Friday, June 19, after months of closure.

Markham's massive indoor Asian mall will open Friday with limited hours, operating from noon to 6 p.m. every day of the week.

But not all stores in the 270,000-square-foot shopping centre will be back for business.

The food court will be closed for dine-in service, so if you're in the mood for some hand-pulled noodles from Sun's Kitchen or Taiwanese skewered snacks from Papa Chang's, you'll have to call or order online for delivery or pick-up from the mall's west entrance.

"It is each store's responsibility to make sure that they comply with all government orders and directives, inside and outside their store within the building," said the mall's management.

While it's not mandatory, all shoppers are asked to wear a face-covering when visiting the mall.