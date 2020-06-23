Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto eaton centre yorkdale reopening

The Toronto Eaton Centre and Yorkdale Mall announce they're reopening

The Eaton Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre are finally reopening tomorrow as Toronto enters into Stage 2 of reopening under provincial guidelines.

Both malls announced that they will be reopening after nearly four months of closure tomorrow, June 24, with reduced services and new health and safety measures.

At the Eaton Centre, guests can expect to see increased cleaning and hand sanitizers throughout the mall, signage to easily navigate the property and curbside pickup with participating retailers.

The following stores will be available for in-store shopping:

  • Canadian Tire
  • Nordstrom 
  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • Lenscrafters
  • Hudson's Bay 
  • Saks Fifth Avenue 
  • H&M 
  • Roots 
  • Starbucks, Yonge St. 
  • Starbucks, 55/65 Dundas St W

Hudson's Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue, JOEY Restaurants, Best Buy, Canadian Tire and Samsung will continue to offer curbside pickup.

At Yorkdale, the shopping centre notes that the following stores will be open for in-store shopping:

  • Banana Republic
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Holt Renfrew
  • Hudson’s Bay
  • Indigo
  • Nordstrom
  • Urban Behavior
  • LensCrafters (by appointment only)
  • Nutrition House
  • Scotiabank
  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • Starbucks East (near Nordstrom and TTC)

Guests of Yorkdale are encouraged to plan their visit as stores continue to reopen slowly while working to meet the criteria for reopening workplaces.

There will be limited capacity in elevators and washrooms, and some seating has been removed and clearly marked as out-of-use to maintain physical distance.

Valet parking operations have been suspended and water fountains and Smartecartes decommissioned.

The two malls will join several already open shopping centres around the city that were able to do so as part of Ontario's regional approach to reopening.

Lead photo by

Sean Marshall

