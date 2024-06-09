Epic drive in Ontario takes you around one of the most majestic lakes in the world

Take an epic drive around one of the world's most beautiful lakes with the Lake Superior Circle Tour, a scenic route through Ontario and the U.S. that promises breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences at every turn.

What exactly is the Lake Superior Circle Tour, you ask? Well, it's a 2,000 km self-guided tour around Ontario's largest Great Lake - Lake Superior, a lake so epic that it even has it's own X account- and it's freakin' legendary.

Officially established in the 1960s, the Lake Superior Circle Tour has grown into a beloved route for travellers from around the world that can be done by car, RV, motorcycle, boat, bicycle, or even on foot if you're feeling especially adventurous.

With its stunning landscapes, charming communities, and rich cultural heritage, it's no wonder this tour has a dedicated following on its Instagram, @lakesuperiorcircletour where travellers connect, share tips and tricks, and relive their adventures.

What makes the Lake Superior Circle Tour truly special are its incredible destinations. Here are just some of the hundreds of worthwhile stops along the route:

On the northern shore of Lake Superior near Terrace Bay, Rainbow Falls Provincial Park is an incredible out-of-the-way gem waiting to be explored. With its lush forests, sandy beaches, and panoramic waterfall views, this park offers a serene escape into Ontario's rugged wilderness.

Whether you stop for a day or overnight, take the time to explore the forested trails, lounge on the sandy beach, or marvel at the cascading Rainbow Falls. The perfect mix of tranquillity and adventure await you in this stunning provincial park.

This national park is the largest in Ontario, spanning a very impressive 1,878 square kilometres. Dense boreal forests, rugged coastlines, and stunning views of Lake Superior await adventurers here.

But it's not just the landscapes that draw visitors; it's also the rich Indigenous culture intertwined with the park's history. Home to the Anishinaabe people, Pukaskwa offers a chance to learn about their traditions, teachings, and way of life.

The Bimose Kinoomagewnan Trail, with its reconstructed Anishinaabe camp and Indigenous interpreters, provides a unique opportunity to connect with the region's ancient culture.

Tucked away in Lake Superior Provincial Park, Bathtub Island is a natural wonder that lives up to its name. Despite the chilly temperatures of Lake Superior, the sun-warmed waters create a surprisingly inviting spot for a refreshing dip.

Accessible only by foot, the journey to Bathtub Island adds to the experience, with a short hike through the woods followed by a brief wade through shallow waters. This is a real hidden gem that promises those willing to seek it a truly unforgettable experience.

Agawa Rock is a sacred site within Lake Superior Provincial Park adorned with ancient pictographs. These red-hued paintings, thought to be created between 150 and 500 years ago by Ojibwe spiritual leaders, depict scenes of significance to the Indigenous people.

You can marvel at these centuries-old artworks while soaking in the beauty of the surrounding landscape. One of the most impressive images is that of Mishipeshu, the mythical underwater lynx and guardian spirit of Lake Superior.

These are just a few highlights of the Lake Superior Circle Tour, offering a glimpse into the natural beauty and cultural richness that awaits travellers on this epic adventure.