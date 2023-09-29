Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
indigenous tourism ontario

Here's how to have an incredible Indigenous tourism experience in Ontario

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Looking for an Indigenous tourism experience in Ontario? Wikwemikong Tourism offers a one-of-a-kind travel experiences, especially for those interested in learning more about Indigenous history and culture in the province. 

Located on Manitoulin Island, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is a First Nation Reserve that occupies a large peninsula on the island's eastern end.

Wiikwemkoong is home to the people of the Three Fires Confederacy (or Council), which includes an alliance of the Ojibwa, Odawa and Pottawatomi nations.

Within the reserve, you'll find a picturesque hiking trail, accommodations, local shops, a golf course, and historical points of interest.

The community welcomes visitors to explore the beautiful surrounding natural wilderness, and partake in one of their private and community-operated tours and cultural experiences that range from traditional foraging and cooking classes to paddling ancient canoe routes.

If you've ever wanted to learn how to forage and cook traditional dishes, make sure to book one of their culinary experiences, where you'll first embark on a hike to forage for edible ingredients.

Next, you'll prepare your tasty finds with wild game, fish, and hot or cold teas over an open fire at an outdoor culinary space, all led by an Indigenous guide.

History buffs can set out on The Unceded Journey tour, which will teach you about the history of Manitoulin Island and how Wiikwemkoong came to be Canada’s only officially recognized Unceded Territory.

There are also a number of wilderness eco-adventures, including guided hiking and paddling journeys through the backcountry. Any of these tours can add on to the culinary experience for an additional cost.

While the tours operate seasonally from May through November, you can visit Wiikwemkoong year-round and immerse yourself in the local culture.

Lead photo by

Wikwemikong Tourism
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Akwesasne is a unique Indigenous town in Ontario that straddles multiple borders

Here's how to have an incredible Indigenous tourism experience in Ontario

This lakeside drive will take you on a backroad tour of Ontario's fall colours

Ontario's uber-popular June Motel just revealed plans for a new location

Alexandria Bay is a charming town near Ontario with castles and wineries to explore

5 Ontario parks in and around Toronto that are breathtaking spots to view fall colours

You can plunge into a sea of cranberries this fall in Ontario

Inglis Falls conservation area is home to glacial potholes and remnants of an ancient sea