Here's how to have an incredible Indigenous tourism experience in Ontario

Looking for an Indigenous tourism experience in Ontario? Wikwemikong Tourism offers a one-of-a-kind travel experiences, especially for those interested in learning more about Indigenous history and culture in the province.

Located on Manitoulin Island, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is a First Nation Reserve that occupies a large peninsula on the island's eastern end.

Wiikwemkoong is home to the people of the Three Fires Confederacy (or Council), which includes an alliance of the Ojibwa, Odawa and Pottawatomi nations.

Within the reserve, you'll find a picturesque hiking trail, accommodations, local shops, a golf course, and historical points of interest.

The community welcomes visitors to explore the beautiful surrounding natural wilderness, and partake in one of their private and community-operated tours and cultural experiences that range from traditional foraging and cooking classes to paddling ancient canoe routes.

If you've ever wanted to learn how to forage and cook traditional dishes, make sure to book one of their culinary experiences, where you'll first embark on a hike to forage for edible ingredients.

Next, you'll prepare your tasty finds with wild game, fish, and hot or cold teas over an open fire at an outdoor culinary space, all led by an Indigenous guide.

History buffs can set out on The Unceded Journey tour, which will teach you about the history of Manitoulin Island and how Wiikwemkoong came to be Canada’s only officially recognized Unceded Territory.

There are also a number of wilderness eco-adventures, including guided hiking and paddling journeys through the backcountry. Any of these tours can add on to the culinary experience for an additional cost.

While the tours operate seasonally from May through November, you can visit Wiikwemkoong year-round and immerse yourself in the local culture.