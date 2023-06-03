Manitoulin Island is often referred to as "Ontario's best-kept secret," brimming with natural beauty as well as a rich history and culture.

It is also the largest freshwater island in the world, located in Lake Huron roughly 6.5 hours north of Toronto.

While the road trip to Manitoulin alone can be an adventure in itself, the island has so much to do and see you could easily spend several days seeing its main sights.

Here are some of the best things to do and see on Manitoulin Island.

Explore inland lakes

One unique feature about Manitoulin Island is the fact that it is large enough to have 100 lakes. Of the most popular, Lake Mindemoya boasts striking turquoise blue waters and moderately warm temperatures for swimming, as well as its own island within known as Treasure Island.

Another must-visit is Lake Manitou, the largest lake on a freshwater island, which has unlimited access to fishing, boating, and other outdoor activities.

Immerse yourself in indigenous culture

Manitoulin Island is home to six Anishinaabe First Nations communities, making it the perfect place to learn about their rich traditions and history.

Take a guided canoe tour or spirit walk, or even attend a traditional pow-wow. The Ojibwe Cultural Foundation and the Sheguiandah First Nation Museum are also excellent places to explore exhibits and artifacts that showcase the island's Indigenous heritage.

Check out the charming village of Meldrum Bay

Once a sleepy fishing village, Meldrum Bay is now a bustling community in the summer months. You can rent kayaks and paddle boards to explore the say, check out the Mississagi lighthouse, or spend the night at the restored Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant.

Swim under a waterfall

One of Manitoulin's biggest natural attractions is the breathtaking Bridal Veil Falls, a mesmerizing 34-metre-tall waterfall located near the town of Kagawong.

You'll have to follow a short hiking trail leading through the forest to get to the falls. Bring your swimsuit, as you can take a refreshing dip in the clear waters beneath the plunge during the summer months.

Drive across the swing bridge

Originally built for use by the railway, the Little Current Swing Bridge has been used for year-round public traffic to access the island since the 1940s. Due to its age, there are talks that the bridge will be replaced soon for safety, so you might not have much longer to make the trip across.

Hike to an epic view

For one of the best views of the island, head to Cup and Saucer Trail. The trail, found within the Cup and Saucer Conservation Area, is considered one of the top hikes in Ontario, drawing in outdoor lovers from across the country.

At the top, hikers will be rewarded with the views from Cup and Saucer Lookout which includes vistas of the surrounding countryside, distant hills, vast expanses of forests, and the sparkling Lake Huron.

Unwind on a sandy beach

Kick back and relax at Providence Bay Beach, often referred to as the best beach in Ontario. The sandy stretch runs along Manitoulin's southern coastline, with several accommodation offerings if you'd like to extend your stay overnight.

The calm, crystal-blue water of Lake Huron is perfect to cool off in, and the beach itself has a range of amenities including several playgrounds, exercise equipment, a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk, and picnic tables.