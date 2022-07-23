Northern Ontario's Manitoulin Island has a worldwide claim to fame, and many beautiful bodies of water, like Lake Mindemoya.

Now that we're in the midst of summer, it's the season to splash around in a pool or at the beach. If you're looking for a new place to take a swim this summer then head out to Lake Mindemoya which features stunning turquoise waters.

Located on Manitoulin Island, the lake is just over a six-hour drive northeast of Toronto. And fun fact: Manitoulin Island holds the title of being the largest lake island in the world.

So it's no suprise that the area is home to over 100 lakes, however, Lake Mindemoya has become the most popular swimming location on the island since it's found right in its centre.

Unlike Lake Ontario, Lake Mindemoya boasts striking turqouise-blue waters that make you feel like you're in the Caribbean.

The lake also is warmer than others, with swimmer-friendly temperatures that won't have you running back to shore as soon as you dip your toe in.

Lake Mindemoya isn't as deep as other lakes either, dropping to 30 feet in most places with a very wadeable shore.

Through the lake's turquoise waters, you can see the blue clay at the bottom of the lake which locals say makes for some good pottery.

There is also an abundance of white fish and other fish species that can be seen swimming around the lake.

For those who want to jump into the lake, head down to the public beach by the Ketchankookem Trail where there's a pier for jumping and flipping into the water.

The beach is also where you'll be able to find a sandy spot to sunbathe and picnic by the lake.

If you want to explore further, there are two public boat launches, the Government dock on the south side of the lake, or on Monument Road on the west side of the lake, between Rock Garden Terrace Resort and Stanly Park Tent. Or simply, walk in and canoe.

Just like when visiting beaches and provincial parks, make sure to remember to clean up after yourself and leave the beach and lake as clean (or cleaner) than you found it.