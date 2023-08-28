Here's how Canadians can have an unforgettable and unique adventure in Asia

Do you like to venture off the beaten path when you travel? Asia, the world's largest and most diverse continent, is calling out to be explored.

A trip to the continent promises an adventure like no other thanks to its abundance of incredible destinations — each one with its own mesmerizing landscapes, rich cultures, and unique experiences.

We've teamed up with Flight Centre to bring you three must-visit Asian destinations — and some lesser-known things to experience in each.

Whether you've completed the popular tourist activities or just want to avoid crowds, get ready to embark on the road less travelled.

A bustling city full of architectural wonders, Singapore should be at the top of your bucket list.

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Singapore is the SkyPark Observation Deck. Located on the roof of the Marina Bay Sands, it boasts a truly epic view of the world-class cityscape.

To experience it a little differently and beat the crowds, take a sunrise yoga class atop the 57-storey building, and find your inner zen as you look out over the breathtaking Gardens by the Bay nature park below. Singapore has one of the most diverse food scenes on the planet — there's no shortage of Michelin-starred restaurants and trendy eateries to try.

You'll also find tons of quirky (and very Instagrammable) cafes, such as Platform 1094, a Harry Potter-themed spot where you can reenact your favourite wizarding moments, or Soul Coffee, where you can order drinks tailored to your astrological sign.

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle, take a stroll through the Japanese Cemetery Park, a quiet area with beautiful floral archways and lush greenery that provides a glimpse into Singapore's history.

Japan is a country known for its rich heritage, spectacular natural beauty, and ultra-modern cities, like Tokyo. The best time to visit is during the spring, when the city comes alive for cherry blossom season.

For an offbeat yet culturally-enriching experience, head to Gotokuji Temple in Setagaya. This Buddhist temple is home to thousands of "maneki-neko" or beckoning cat statues — a Japanese symbol of good luck. You can even purchase your own lucky cat to take home with you.

To see a different side of the city, head to Yanaka, one of Tokyo's oldest and most historic neighbourhoods. Known for its charming and nostalgic atmosphere, it's the perfect place to spend an afternoon. You can people-watch, stroll through winding alleys, browse small stores, or check out the many temples in the area.

If nightlife is your thing, the Shinjuku district is a must. You'll find tons of hidden gem bars along the famous back alleys in this futuristic entertainment locale. Explore on your own or take one of the many guided bar-hopping tours.

Tropical beauty, ancient temples, and electrifying nightlife — Thailand is the stuff of dreams. And its capital city Bangkok has so much to offer.

Its street food scene is one of the best in the world, and there is a plethora of food markets where you can savour the authentic flavours of Thailand.

Bang Nam Phueng Market is a local favourite that's often overlooked by tourists due to its location outside the city. Here, you'll find all kinds of fruits, veggies, and interesting dishes. Plus, you'll get a chance to meet friendly locals.

Bangkok is renowned for its beautiful temples, which are, of course, a must-see. But if you want to feast your eyes on something truly one-of-a-kind, check out Wat Pariwat.

This is not only a place of worship but also an awesome homage to all things pop culture. Amongst the traditional Thai sculptures, you'll find a David Beckham altar, a miniature Pikachu figurine, and many more eye-catching oddities.

To experience Thai history and culture, check out Erawan Museum, a lesser-known spot located outside of the city. It's known for its huge three-headed elephant sculpture and is full of fascinating antiques and artworks.

For a taste of Thailand's natural beauty, take a day trip to Khao Yai National Park, which is located a three-hour drive from Bangkok. The stunning park is home to several hiking and biking trails, diverse wildlife, and the Haew Narok and Haew Suwat waterfalls — which you may recognize from the movie The Beach starring Leonardo di Caprio.

