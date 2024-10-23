Sponsored
Chris Middleton
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tresemme toronto

Get your hair styled for free at a salon pop-up on a Toronto streetcar

Sponsored
Chris Middleton
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

This weekend only, Toronto is getting an on-the-go hair salon pop-up on a streetcar, and you don't even need TTC fare to hop on!

Canada's leading hair styling brand, TRESemmé, is hosting a free, style-on-the-go experience from Friday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 26.

The TRESemmé Style Express will offer free, one-on-one hair styling sessions and the opportunity to take home some salon-quality products from the brand. 

tresemme toronto

Photo courtesy TRESemmé

How it works

TRESemmé has always believed that every woman should be able to look and feel her best every day, not just on salon days. With the right tools, TRESemmé gives women the confidence to style their way through life — even when it's busy!

That's why, for this weekend only, TRESemmé is bringing the salon vibes onto the TTC streetcar.

For the hair-styling experience, these 20-minute rides full of style will feature a live DJ, opportunities to snap a grid-worthy pic of your new look, and other exciting surprises.

Pick up and drop off for this salon will be on the corner of Charlotte St. & King St. W.

Want to hop on in style? The one-on-one appointments for the TRESemmé Style Express experience can be booked online.

Spots are limited, so secure your appointment today and style your way with TRESemmé.

TRESemmé Style Express Toronto
  • Where: Pick up and drop off at Charlotte St. & King St. W. 
  • When: Friday, Oct. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 26 
  • Time: 11:05 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Each ride is 20 minutes)
  • Ticket: This pop-up is free by appointment.
Photos by

Rasheeque Ahnaf (Piash)
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Get your hair styled for free at a salon pop-up on a Toronto streetcar

Popular Toronto Vietnamese restaurant opens new location with deals on pho

Q&A: 4 frequently asked questions about property value in Ontario

1 lucky Canadian Blundstone lover has the chance to design their own boots

3 amazing pieces you can expect to see at Bata Shoe Museum’s latest Toronto exhibit

Tour British Columbia without leaving Toronto at new Little Canada exhibit

New can't-miss sneaker exhibit in Toronto puts tons of rare shoes on display

Canada Soccer's Men's National Team will host Panama at home in Toronto