Get your hair styled for free at a salon pop-up on a Toronto streetcar

This weekend only, Toronto is getting an on-the-go hair salon pop-up on a streetcar, and you don't even need TTC fare to hop on!

Canada's leading hair styling brand, TRESemmé, is hosting a free, style-on-the-go experience from Friday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 26.

The TRESemmé Style Express will offer free, one-on-one hair styling sessions and the opportunity to take home some salon-quality products from the brand.

How it works

TRESemmé has always believed that every woman should be able to look and feel her best every day, not just on salon days. With the right tools, TRESemmé gives women the confidence to style their way through life — even when it's busy!

That's why, for this weekend only, TRESemmé is bringing the salon vibes onto the TTC streetcar.

For the hair-styling experience, these 20-minute rides full of style will feature a live DJ, opportunities to snap a grid-worthy pic of your new look, and other exciting surprises.

Pick up and drop off for this salon will be on the corner of Charlotte St. & King St. W.

Want to hop on in style? The one-on-one appointments for the TRESemmé Style Express experience can be booked online.

Spots are limited, so secure your appointment today and style your way with TRESemmé.

TRESemmé Style Express Toronto