This epic Ontario driving route will take you on a tour through 10 provincial parks

Road trips in Ontario are one of the best ways to see the beauty of the province at your own leisure, and with fall colours now peaking in the north, the Northwestern Driving Route is definitely one to add to your list.

The circular path leads through Ontario's sunset country, taking you through iconic landscapes of 10 incredible provincial parks.

This particular route actually crosses provincial borders, too. Ontario Parks suggests starting the trip from Winnipeg, but like with any road trip, there are no rules so you can start from wherever suits you.

If you want to follow the suggested itinerary, you'll begin your journey in Winnipeg before following Highway 1 towards Blue Lake. You'll then take Highway 17 to Highway 647 to get to the park. The first stretch takes approximately 3.5 hours.

Blue Lake Provincial Park is known for its crystal-clear waters, long sand beach, and impeccable sunsets, giving the region its title of "sunset country."

From Blue Lake, you can detour to Pakwash Provincial Park, known for its excellent fishing and canoe routes, which is 1.5 hours away from Highway 17.

Then, you'll continue eastbound along Highway 17 towards Dryden before arriving at the third park on the tour, Aaron Provincial Park. Here you can explore several hiking trails through Boreal forests and walk along the park's two sandy beaches.

Ojibway Provincial Park, just around 30 minutes away from Highway 17, is next on the list. You'll find another lovely sandy beach to wander here, plus six hiking trails and plenty of fishing opportunities.

Once you reach Highway 599 north after driving east on Highway 17, you'll reachSandbar Lake Provincial Park, located just an hour and ten minutes away. Anglers will probably also love casting a line here, but the park also has some gorgeous 300-year-old Red and White Pine trees.

The sixth stop on the route, Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, is home to the second highest waterfall in Ontario. You'll be able to view the majestic sight from an accessible boardwalk that leads along the top of the falls.

Now heading westward, you'll take the Highway 11-17 towards Quetico Provincial Park, roughly an hour and 20 minutes away. Make sure to book one of their rustic year-round cabins and enjoy the beauty of the dark skies. If you're lucky, you might even spot the Northern Lights.

Three hours away from Quetico, you'll find Caliper Lake Provincial Park, a true hidden gem with old-growth pine forests, fishing, and bird-watching opportunities.

Sioux Narrows Provincial Park is the second last stop, 45 minutes away up Highway 71 north. The terrain here is stunning, boasting bedrock outcrops and towering lakeside White Pines.

Last (but not least) is Rushing River Provincial Park, 40 minutes north on Highway 71. With a beach, several hiking trails, and cascades flowing over rocks gouged by glaciers, it's truly an outdoor lover's paradise.

After that, a two-hour and 45-minute drive along Highway 17 will bring you back to Winnipeg where you started your journey.

While the parks are still available to visit throughout the fall and winter months, keep in mind that the majority of them are closed for the season until spring, meaning the facilities are not maintained and staff are unavailable to assist you.

However, you can still explore them and immerse yourself in their tranquility during the off-season!