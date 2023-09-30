You can explore the history of Indigenous peoples in Canada at this exhibit in Ontario

Muskoka is not only one of the most beautiful destinations for year-round outdoor adventures — it's also home to thousands of years of Indigenous peoples history in Canada.

After years of planning and a $9 million expansion project, you can now visit three incredible exhibits at a 12,000-square-foot gallery at the Muskoka Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst, with one even showcasing the most significant contribution made to the region's Indigenous culture.

The Muskoka Story: A Microcosm of Canada includes Misko-Aki: A Confluence of Cultures, which explores more than 10,000 years of Indigenous presence in Muskoka and covers their arrival at the end of the last Ice Age through to contemporary times.

The metaphoric canoe journey has seven stops, exploring how the Indigenous peoples adapted as societies and nations to colonial engagement, as well as the changing environment.

Fully curated by a circle of 20 Indigenous elders, scholars, graphic designers, and linguists, you'll get a chance to marvel at the artwork of contemporary artists (such as traditional pottery and bead work), as well as historical artifacts, digital audio, and media.

It took over two years to develop the content of the exhibit, as the creators wanted to emphasize quality, authenticity, and aesthetic beauty.

As Indigenous history, stories, and values were traditionally passed down verbally through generations, the exhibit is a fantastic way of preserving the past in a unique way.

When colonization of the region took place, Indigenous communities were marginalized and dispossessed of their lands, which was devastating in many ways — including impeding their ability to keep an accurate record of their culture and way of life.

The Misko-Aki strives to help rebuild the relationship between the Indigenous and non-Indigenous community, as well as foster better understanding and reconciliation.

The Muskoka Discovery Centre is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $24 per person.

If you can't make it in person, but are still interested in learning about Indigenous history and culture in Muskoka, the exhibit will be available for free digitally as of October 3.