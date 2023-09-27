Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
michelin guide toronto 2023

Here's every Toronto restaurant that made the Michelin Guide in 2023

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Michelin Guide revealed its full list of selected Toronto restaurants for 2023 at an exclusive ceremony held at History on Wednesday night. 

In 2022, Toronto became the first Michelin destination in Canada and the sixth in North America, with anonymous inspectors visiting the city's diverse share of fine dining and casual mom-and-pop restaurants. 

Receiving a Michelin star is a highly coveted honour for many chefs, and could completely alter the trajectory of a restaurant, with many Michelin-starred establishments quickly gaining international recognition and seeing an uptick in business.

Restaurants are able to earn one, two, or three Michelin Stars, which award establishments for "serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavour and infused with the personality of a talented chef." 

Bib Gourmands are designated to select restaurants that offer good quality at moderate prices, and there's also a Green Star award that restaurants can get for commitment to sustainable gastronomy practices. 

The Michelin Guide follows its historical methodology based on five universal criteria, which include quality products, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed in the cuisine, as well as consistency between each visit and through the menu. 

Last month, anonymous Michelin inspectors added 12 new restaurants in Toronto to the Michelin Guide, and on Wednesday, we got to learn their star ratings. The 2023 selection now comprises 82 restaurants and 28 types of cuisine. 

Here are all the restaurants that made the cut in the second edition of Toronto's Michelin Guide in 2023:

Two stars: excellent cooking, worth a detour
One star: high-quality cooking, worth a stop
Bib Gourmand: friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices
Other recognitions:
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Quetzal
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's every Toronto restaurant that made the Michelin Guide in 2023

Tim Hortons slams 'shrinkflation' claims that their food items are getting smaller

Toronto neighbourhood confused and concerned about fate of local restaurant

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Rats run rampant at Ontario university Tim Hortons

Sushi restaurant chain gets slammed with 11 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto's new viral croissant is $25 and bigger than your head

Toronto cafe expanding with 5 new locations and will also offer Japanese cocktails