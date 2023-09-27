Here's every Toronto restaurant that made the Michelin Guide in 2023

The Michelin Guide revealed its full list of selected Toronto restaurants for 2023 at an exclusive ceremony held at History on Wednesday night.

In 2022, Toronto became the first Michelin destination in Canada and the sixth in North America, with anonymous inspectors visiting the city's diverse share of fine dining and casual mom-and-pop restaurants.

Receiving a Michelin star is a highly coveted honour for many chefs, and could completely alter the trajectory of a restaurant, with many Michelin-starred establishments quickly gaining international recognition and seeing an uptick in business.

Restaurants are able to earn one, two, or three Michelin Stars, which award establishments for "serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavour and infused with the personality of a talented chef."

Bib Gourmands are designated to select restaurants that offer good quality at moderate prices, and there's also a Green Star award that restaurants can get for commitment to sustainable gastronomy practices.

The Michelin Guide follows its historical methodology based on five universal criteria, which include quality products, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed in the cuisine, as well as consistency between each visit and through the menu.

Last month, anonymous Michelin inspectors added 12 new restaurants in Toronto to the Michelin Guide, and on Wednesday, we got to learn their star ratings. The 2023 selection now comprises 82 restaurants and 28 types of cuisine.

Here are all the restaurants that made the cut in the second edition of Toronto's Michelin Guide in 2023:

Two stars: excellent cooking, worth a detour

One star: high-quality cooking, worth a stop

Bib Gourmand: friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices

Other recognitions: