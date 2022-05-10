Toronto is getting a Michelin guide and it's already proving to be controversial

Toronto is officially getting a Michelin guide. As first reported by blogTO, the guide will mark Canada's first participation in the global restaurant guidebook that was first published in 1904.

The guide has been four years in the making and will be coming out this fall.

Michelin says inspectors have already started anonymously visiting both fine dining restaurants as well as more casual mom-and-pop spots.

The upcoming guide will follow the usual Michelin methodology based on five universal criteria including:

quality products

the mastery of flavours

the mastery of cooking techniques

the personality of the chef in the cuisine

consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times)

Restaurants will be rated on the usual star system, with one-star being a coveted score and and a two or three-star rating signifying global greatness.

Already, Toronto has opinions on what restaurants should be awarded stars.

Now that the Michelin Guide is coming to Toronto, The Keg will finally get the international respect that they so richly deserve — Cadence Weapon (@cadenceweapon) May 10, 2022

There were rumours that both Cafe Boulud and R&D would be the initial recipients of one-star ratings since executive chefs were both present at today's press conference announcing the guide, but no star ratings have yet to be revealed.

Instead, Toronto diners are holding out hope that their local favourites will get the recognition they have long deserved.

If Rasta Pasta doesn't get three michelin stars, what's even the point of bringing the guide to Toronto? — Tanner Morton University (@TannerJMorton) May 10, 2022

Some worry that Toronto won't get many or any one-starred or above restaurants, except from perhaps already lauded spots like Alo.

Unpopular opinion: everyone in toronto hates the michelin guide bc nobody has a star and nobody is recognized except alo lmao… — free 🇵🇸 (@bluetrees14) May 10, 2022

If there's one thing most can agree on is that when the guide does come out it's going to be controversial.

i think the prevailing opinion is that Toronto paid for michelin to come — David Sun Lee 이철균 (@davidsunlee) May 10, 2022

As much as they might try, Michelin's inspectors simply won't get to all the worthy restaurants.

I think the michelin star choices in Toronto are going to be pretty obvious but I really hope some deserving places get a bib gourmand.



Post-pandemic, these places could use the boost. — David Sun Lee 이철균 (@davidsunlee) May 10, 2022

And as much as the guide could be a boon for restaurants, others worry about its impact on inflationary prices.

If any of my fav restaurants in toronto get a michelin star next week and jack up their prices ill kill myself — Braنdon(دنnبرا) (@brxndonbrandoff) May 10, 2022

People also wonder who is funding it all and how that might impact what restaurants are reviewed and who gets a good rating.

SOMEBODY PLEASE REPORT ON HOW MUCH MONEY IT COST TO GET THE MICHELIN GUIDE TO TORONTO AND WHO IS PAYING — Alex Grady's Shoulder (@heelsellner) May 10, 2022

The Michelin guide for Toronto is slated to be published in Fall 2022 but no specific date has been announced.