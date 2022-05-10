Toronto is getting a Michelin guide and it's already proving to be controversial
Toronto is officially getting a Michelin guide. As first reported by blogTO, the guide will mark Canada's first participation in the global restaurant guidebook that was first published in 1904.
The guide has been four years in the making and will be coming out this fall.
Michelin says inspectors have already started anonymously visiting both fine dining restaurants as well as more casual mom-and-pop spots.
The upcoming guide will follow the usual Michelin methodology based on five universal criteria including:
Restaurants will be rated on the usual star system, with one-star being a coveted score and and a two or three-star rating signifying global greatness.
Already, Toronto has opinions on what restaurants should be awarded stars.
Now that the Michelin Guide is coming to Toronto, The Keg will finally get the international respect that they so richly deserve— Cadence Weapon (@cadenceweapon) May 10, 2022
There were rumours that both Cafe Boulud and R&D would be the initial recipients of one-star ratings since executive chefs were both present at today's press conference announcing the guide, but no star ratings have yet to be revealed.
Instead, Toronto diners are holding out hope that their local favourites will get the recognition they have long deserved.
If Rasta Pasta doesn't get three michelin stars, what's even the point of bringing the guide to Toronto?— Tanner Morton University (@TannerJMorton) May 10, 2022
Some worry that Toronto won't get many or any one-starred or above restaurants, except from perhaps already lauded spots like Alo.
Unpopular opinion: everyone in toronto hates the michelin guide bc nobody has a star and nobody is recognized except alo lmao…— free 🇵🇸 (@bluetrees14) May 10, 2022
If there's one thing most can agree on is that when the guide does come out it's going to be controversial.
i think the prevailing opinion is that Toronto paid for michelin to come— David Sun Lee 이철균 (@davidsunlee) May 10, 2022
As much as they might try, Michelin's inspectors simply won't get to all the worthy restaurants.
I think the michelin star choices in Toronto are going to be pretty obvious but I really hope some deserving places get a bib gourmand.— David Sun Lee 이철균 (@davidsunlee) May 10, 2022
Post-pandemic, these places could use the boost.
And as much as the guide could be a boon for restaurants, others worry about its impact on inflationary prices.
If any of my fav restaurants in toronto get a michelin star next week and jack up their prices ill kill myself— Braنdon(دنnبرا) (@brxndonbrandoff) May 10, 2022
People also wonder who is funding it all and how that might impact what restaurants are reviewed and who gets a good rating.
SOMEBODY PLEASE REPORT ON HOW MUCH MONEY IT COST TO GET THE MICHELIN GUIDE TO TORONTO AND WHO IS PAYING— Alex Grady's Shoulder (@heelsellner) May 10, 2022
The Michelin guide for Toronto is slated to be published in Fall 2022 but no specific date has been announced.
Jesse Milns at R&D
