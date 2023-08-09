12 of Toronto's restaurants have just been added to the Michelin guide

Twelve new Toronto restaurants have recently been added to the prestigious Michelin Guide, proving once again that the city has a plethora of world-class foodie hotspots.

While it hasn't been revealed which ones received stars or the prestigious Bib Gourmands, you can check out the list of Toronto's newest Michelin restaurants below.

Located in the Ace Hotel, this hotspot just off King West specializes in wood-fired dishes with Mediterranean flair.

Chef Patrick Kriss is no stranger to the Michelin Guide, with three of his other ventures also landing on the coveted list: Alo, Aloette, and Alobar.

This modern Filipino resto in Parkdale is quaint, cozy, and absolutely stacked with dishes that'll make your tastebuds dance for joy.

Combining his training in French and Italian cuisine, chef Robbie Hojilla expertly blends the cultural influences into a medley of flavours that somehow manage to toe the line between elegant, modern, and still distinctly Filipino.

It's no surprise that this St. Clair West locale made the list, thanks to its unique French Continental-meets-Asia culinary influences.

Dishes here are made entirely in-house (right down to the bread!) with locally-sourced ingredients, meaning you'll always be eating what's in season and — incidentally — most flavourful.

Omakase is the name of the game at this Mount Pleasant gem and is the perfect place to immerse yourself in Japanese culinary culture.

Tea ceremonies, sake offerings, and tons of elegant details (like Baccarat crystal dishware) are fabulous, but it's the open kitchen that really steals the show here, allowing you to peep chef-owner Takeshi Sato crafting delicious omakase right before your eyes.

If you happen to be in the Entertainment District with a hankering for elegant Thai plates, then this is the spot for you.

Taking inspiration from her favourite childhood dishes, Chef Nuit crafts a culinary tour of her home country with offerings like sea salt-crusted sea bream (that gets dismantled tableside), wing bean salad served with soft-boiled eggs, and a platter of Thai fruit for dessert.

This buzzworthy Yorkville spot has it's fair share of drool-worthy dishes, each accompanied by its province of origin.

Expect to find unexpected ingredients and flavour medleys here, like the four-foot-long Shaanxi-style belt noodle you can snip with the accompanying scissors, and pumpkin and snow melon drenched in Shaoxing broth and ginger that acts as a palate cleanser between courses.

This romantic, French-inspired bistro in Harbord Village hits all the high notes with a rotating seasonal menu (it changes six times a year) that's full of unique and unexpected details.

Well-known dishes like steak tartare get a Parquet upgrade with hidden egg yolks, while obscure veggies like Belgian endive get the five-star treatment by braising and bathing the whole thing in a cheesy raclette sauce.

Hidden in Kensington Market, Sunnys Chinese was originally a pop-up off-shoot of MIMI Chinese during the COVID-era lockdowns.

While the latter is decidedly more upscale, Sunnys co-owner David Schwartz describes the new spot as home-style food that comes "out of the wok or grill and onto the plate," with plenty of textures and Asian-inspired flavours to tantalize your tastebuds.

While most Georgian restaurants are located outside of the downtown core, this Beaches locale will help you slake your cravings for khachapuri and mstvadi — without the long trek.

All the dishes here are hearty, meaty, and perhaps most importantly, capture the niche Eastern European flavours, thanks to Tamara Pkhakadze and the rest of her family. In fact, her parents helm the kitchen, churning out dishes from their home country.

Inspired by chic hotel lobbies, this King West haunt has a menu stacked with funky flavours, like crunchy deep-fried maitake mushrooms and tangy artichoke cakes.

While there's plenty of vegan dishes on the menu, you won't find yourself yearning for meat (though Vela also offers several elevated steak and fish options for carnivores out there).

This Riverside locale is the place to go for elevated diner dishes, so you best come with a big appetite.

Dishes like the full English breakfast, smoked fish platter, or the Reuben patty melt may look and feel familiar, but they're loaded with eclectic additions like fine rye crumb toppings, marinated mushrooms, and plenty of house-made pickles.

Danforth East is home to this cozy resto where dishes can change on the fly depending on what's seasonally available. With new specials every weekend, you can expect to find something fun to try with every visit.

Dishes like crispy eggplant fries, rockfish crudo, and confit sunchokes pair excellently with The Wood Owl's eclectic wine menu, consisting of lesser-known producers that are ever-changing.

If you're curious what other Toronto restaurants are already on the guide (or are just looking for a new place to try out), take a peek at the Michelin Guide for Canada.