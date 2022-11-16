50 places where you can cheer on Canada and watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Toronto

Where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Toronto is even more critical this year as Canada is in the tournament for the first time in ages.

While there will be opportunties to watch and stream the games online, there's nothing like gathering with sports fans in person to cheer on Team Canada.

Bars and restaurants will be doing their best to screen as many games as possible due to the time difference, and some are even changing their hours of operation in order to get you the goods.

It all starts on Nov. 20 with Qatar vs. Eduador and Team Canada takes the pitch for their first match on Nov. 23 vs. Belgium. You can find the whole schedule here.

Here are some bars and restaurants where you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Toronto.

This old school Italian restaurant is synonymous with soccer in Little Italy, so it's where you'll want to head for beer, antipasto and cheering on your team.

If you're on the hunt for specials during the World Cup, stop in at this Little Italy restaurant and bar doing drinks specials and complimentary halftime snacks.

This Financial District destination is opening early for certain games, and will even be serving a limited-time breakfast menu alongside its full menu.

Drink boot beers at multiple locations of Duke pubs in Toronto that are reliable places for taking in games and grabbing a bite to eat.

Tons of TVs, lots of space, a huge beer selection and accessible food menu make this Liberty Village beer bar the place to be for watching the World Cup.

All games starting after 11 a.m. will be screened at this Bloorcourt roadhouse-style bar, so if you're down for some wings for lunch, head here. For 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. games, you'll have to go elsewhere.

This cozy bar in Rosedale offers a menu of comfort food and Ontario craft beers will be showing as many World Cup games as they can.

This all-day pub in the Annex will be screening World Cup games. It's also attached to a hotel which makes it a pretty convenient option should you need a place to crash in between matches.

The South Core is often where sports fans find themselves, and where you can also find this bustling bar showing World Cup games and serving pub food.

Two TVs and a projector at this Bloorcourt sports bar will be showing all of Canada's games, the semi, and the final. They also take reservations so you can be sure you'll get a spot.

Pizza and soccer just go together, so when you're looking for a place to take in the game in Little Italy, consider this bar serving up pies, burgers and booze.

You can get the game on a TV in the front cocktail bar or back restaurant at this Little Italy restaurant serving farm-to-table fare and dessert cocktails.

Guzzle craft beer and cheer on your team at this spacious bar in the Financial District.

This West Queen West space is a perfect option for taking in the World Cup thanks to having lots of room, TVs and a laid-back atmosphere.

This true English-style pub in Cabbagetown will be showing all the World Cup games that are on during their regular hours. Games will go great with a cold pint and some fish and chips.

Keep it classy while you watch the game at this Yorkville pub that will make you feel like a real English football fan.

Take in the World Cup at this unpretentious Dundas West pub that's near Trinity Bellwoods and many restaurants. It's a great option if you're looking for plans in between games.

Multiple floors and all-weather patios at this Yorkville mainstay are perfect for gathering a group together for World Cup games.

Sip on a humongous Caesar and take in the game on multiple TVs at this large King East bar.

Both the Entertainment District and Etobicoke locations of this brewery will be showing World Cup games.

Not only is this Liberty Village bar showing World Cup games, they've also got a contest going where they're giving away Team Canada viewing parties.

Chow down on some soul food while you take in the games for the World Cup of Soccer at this comforting King West bar and restaurant.

There's little that goes better with soccer than some Italian food, and this Corktown space has a menu that will keep you cheering through the World Cup.

Hunker down with some sweet potato fries and great beer at this Bloor West Village pub that's playing the World Cup on TV.

Sports fans in Roncesvalles know that this is the place to go to see any game on TV, the World Cup included. Stay a while for some ballpark food and beer.

Folks in the Junction should be able to take in most of the World Cup games in a chill atmosphere at this chalet-style beer bar.

A projector and multiple flatscreen TVs will be showing World Cup games at this Yorkville bar. You can even watch it on their epic rooftop patio.

This High Park hangout will be opening early for Canada games in addition to showing games during regular business hours.

Watch games by the water at this gigantic Harbourfront brewpub opened by the people behind a popular beer brand.

The sound will be on for Canada games of the World Cup shown at this Irish pub on King West.

Steps from some of Toronto's biggest sports arenas, this South Core bar has huge TVs that will bring you right into the action of the World Cup. There's lots of room for groups.

Chill out at this Little Italy pub and grab one of their famous pizzas while cheering on Canada in the World Cup.

Though this Dundas West bar is named for a baseball star, they show all kinds of sports here including soccer, plus their casual menu is sure to keep you going.

If you're the type that can't watch sports without a big basket of hot wings, then you'll you'll want to hit up this bar located near Avenue and Lawrence for a few World Cup games.

Where better to go to watch the World Cup than one of Toronto's oldest bars? Be in the middle of the action at this old school tavern with modern updates.

Feel like you've stepped into an Irish sports bar and get ready to down a few pints at this Entertainment District spot for watching games.

This Bloordale dive bar makes for a casual hang spot for chugging beers, taking shots and cheering on Canada at the World Cup of Soccer.

This massive bar in the Entertainment District is a go-to whenever anything big is happening, so naturally it's a great destination for the World Cup complete with familiar food and drink.

Tons of space plus tons of TVs and a lively atmosphere make this an ideal place for watching the World Cup in the Financial District.

While the name of this South Core bar may allude to basketball, there's not a bad seat in the house when it comes to watching any kind of sport including soccer.

Brunch, lunch and drinks are everything you need for a good World Cup watching experience at this West Queen West bar and restaurant.

St. Clair West is where to find this Latin bar where you can cheer on Canada's soccer team at the World Cup.

There's lots of space to spread out in at this Liberty Village chain restaurant that's got lots of drinks and plenty of TVs that will be showing games.

This quirky Leaside saloon is full of personality, and come game time, it's sure to be full of soccer fans watching the World Cup on multiple TVs.

This single malt bar on Kingston Rd. in Scarborough should be showing World Cup games in their charming pub space.

Sports are always on TV at this pub near Yonge and Eglinton, and the World Cup will certainly be no exception.

If you're more into dim, classy vibes when it comes to watching soccer, check out this moody Entertainment District pub during the World Cup.

Soccer with a side of bowling? Yes, please. Head over to this Entertainment District bar packed with TVs for non-stop soccer fun.

This classic sports bar on Roncesvalles is known for their wings, so head on over to grab a plate and a seat to take in games on TV.