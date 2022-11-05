How to watch and stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Canada

Canada is officially making its first appearance on the FIFA World Cup stage in 36 years.

The Canadian squad will participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, marking the first time since 1986 the country has qualified to participate on soccer’s biggest stage after topping CONCACAF qualifying standings.

Canada, No. 41 in FIFA’s men’s world ranking, will play in Group F at the World Cup, with matches against Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia. Belgium is ranked No. 2, and lost to France in the semi-final four years ago. Croatia is ranked No. 12 and was a surprise World Cup finalist in 2018. Morocco is ranked No. 22.

Fans looking to root on Canada from afar will need to turn to TSN for their viewing pleasures. Bell Media holds the rights to broadcast the soccer showcase in Canada, and will do so via TSN — their biggest sports property.

That means those with TSN in their cable package can catch plenty of World Cup action. Viewers with CTV in their cable package will also be able to view select games, including each of Canada’s matches.

Those without cable can still catch every match live on the TSN App, according to TSN. A monthly pass costs $19.99 plus tax, and an annual pass runs $199.90 plus tax for 12 months.

The group phase begins on November 20 and will be played through December 2. The knockout phase will begin with the Round of 16 on December 3 and run through December 6. The quarterfinals will be played on December 9 and 10, with the semifinals set for December 13 and 14.

The final will played on December 18.

The 64 tournament matches will take place across eight venues, including Al Bayt Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, and Khalifa International Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 format

The FIFA World Cup will feature a 32-team group stage featuring eight groups of four countries. The top two countries from each group will advance down to the field of 16. Those 16 teams will advance into the single-game knockout stage which will see the winner advance and the loser eliminated.

A winner must be declared for each knockout-round match, and extra time and penalty kicks will be used to determine the victorious country, if necessary.

The stage schedule is as follows:

Group stage: November 20-December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarterfinals: December 9-10

Semifinals: December 13-14

Third-place match: December 17

Final: December 18

World Cup Groups

The 32 participating countries have been divided into eight groups of four teams each, via a draw back in April:

Group A

Qatar 🇶🇦, Ecuador 🇪🇨, Senegal 🇸🇳, Netherlands 🇳🇱

Group B

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Iran 🇮🇷, USA 🇺🇸, Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Group C

Argentina 🇦🇷, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, Poland 🇵🇱

Group D

France 🇫🇷, Australia 🇦🇺, Denmark 🇩🇰, Tunisia 🇹🇳

Group E

Spain 🇪🇸, Costa Rica 🇨🇷, Germany 🇩🇪, Japan 🇯🇵

Group F

Belgium 🇧🇪, Canada 🇨🇦, Morocco 🇲🇦, Croatia 🇭🇷

Group G

Brazil 🇧🇷, Serbia 🇷🇸, Switzerland 🇨🇭, Cameroon 🇨🇲

Group H

Portugal 🇵🇹, Ghana 🇬🇭, Uruguay 🇺🇾, South Korea 🇰🇷

World Cup Schedule

Here is the schedule for each of the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place match, and World Cup final:

Group Stage

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs. Iran – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group B: United States vs. Wales – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Tuesday, November 22

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia – 5 am ET/2 am PT

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group D: France vs. Australia – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Wednesday, November 23

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia – 5 am ET/2 am PT

Group E: Germany vs. Japan – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Thursday, November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon – 5 am ET/2 am PT

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Friday, November 25

Group B: Wales vs. Iran – 5 am ET/2 am PT

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group B: England vs. United States – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Saturday, November 26

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia – 5 am ET/2 am PT

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group D: France vs. Denmark – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica – 5 am ET/2 am PT

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group E: Spain vs. Germany – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Monday, November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia – 5 am ET/2 am PT

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana – 8 am ET/5 am PT

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland – 11 am ET/8 am PT

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group B: Iran vs. United States – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Group B: Wales vs. England – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Wednesday, November 30

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group D: Tunisia vs. France – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Thursday, December 1

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group E: Costa Rica vs. Germany – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Group E: Japan vs. Spain – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Friday, December 2

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

49 – Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B – 10 am ET/7 am PT

50 – Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Sunday, December 4

52 – Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C – 10 am ET/7 am PT

51 – Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Monday, December 5

53 – Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F – 10 am ET/7 am PT

54 – Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Tuesday, December 6

55 – Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E – 10 am ET/7 am PT

56 – Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9

58 – Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 – 10 am ET/7 am PT

57 – Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Saturday, December 10

60 – Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 – 10 am ET/7 am PT

59 – Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13

61 – Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Wednesday, December 14

62 – Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 – 2 pm ET/11 am PT

Third Place

Saturday, December 17

63 – Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 – 10 am ET/7 am PT

Final

Sunday, December 18

64 – Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 – 10 am ET/7 am PT