How to spend 36 hours in Sudbury Ontario

Sudbury lies In the heart of Northeastern Ontario, nestled among rugged landscapes and prosperous mining history. My own experiences here have been brief but memorable, marked by glimpses of its unique charm in every season.

From assisting friends in their relocation from Toronto to a farm in the Greater Sudbury Area to witnessing the celebration of love at a wedding one hot summer weekend a couple years ago, my visits were filled with obligations, leaving little time for my own meandering exploration.

However, amidst the hustle and bustle, I stumbled upon a few hidden treasures, such as the colourful sight of the abandoned St. Joseph's hospital, now recognized as Canada's largest mural.

But Sudbury offers far more than just striking murals. It's a city steeped in history, offering a tapestry of experiences waiting to be unravelled.

From the tranquil beauty of Paradise Lagoon to the nostalgic charm of the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Centre, each corner holds the promise of adventure and discovery.

Of course, no visit to Sudbury would be complete without paying homage to its most iconic landmark – the Big Nickel.

Standing proudly at the Dynamic Earth Science Museum, this towering replica symbolizes Sudbury's mining heritage and invites visitors to delve deeper into the city's story.

From historical hikes to a boat tour along the shores of Ramsey Lake, here's a guide to spending 36 hours in Sudbury, Ontario.

How to get there

Each mode of transportation for travelling from Toronto to Sudbury offers a unique experience. Porter Airlines is the fastest option for reaching Sudbury, with a swift one-hour flight from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Greater Sudbury Airport.

If a road trip is more your style, the scenic six-hour drive along Highways 400 and 69 reveals Ontario's picturesque landscapes. And finally, Via Rail presents a nostalgic and relaxing seven-hour train journey through panoramic countryside.

Whether by road, air, or rail, the journey promises adventure from urban streets to Ontario's northern wilderness, catering to every traveller's preference.

Where to stay

Sudbury's diverse range of accommodations cater to the needs and preferences of all the city's visitors. Downtown offers choices from budget-friendly motels to more upscale hotels like the Hilton.

For nature enthusiasts, Windy Lake and Fairbank Lake Provincial Parks provide picturesque camping spots.

For a more adventurous stay, Sportsman's Lodge Wilderness Resort on Kukagami Lake offers an unforgettable wilderness experience with activities like fishing and hiking.

So, whether you prefer the bustle of the city or the tranquility of nature, Sudbury has lodging to suit every taste.

What to do

When visiting Sudbury, there's no shortage of exciting activities to enjoy. For a touch of luxury, unwind at the Nordic Lounge Spa at Ezentials Wellness Escape & Eco Spa and revel in luxurious relaxation treatments.

Embark on a mural hunt in downtown Sudbury, where you can admire vibrant street art while indulging in boutique shopping and cafe experiences along the way.

Venture into the great outdoors and explore the region's natural beauty on foot along various hiking trails, or opt for an adrenaline-pumping adventure by ATV, kayak, or snowmobile - depending on the weather.

Don't miss the breathtaking sight of High Falls on the Onaping River, or embark on a GeoTour to learn about Sudbury's fascinating geological history. Scientists believe a massive meteorite struck the Earth near Sudbury billions of years ago, shaping today's landscape.

Experience the vibrant arts and culture scene at festivals like Café Festival Noël, where you can immerse yourself in the festive traditions of French Canadians, Métis, and Acadians during the Christmas season.

Where to eat and drink

Whether you're craving an elegant dinner, a casual bite, or a lively night out, Sudbury has many options to satisfy your cravings.

For those seeking a romantic fine dining experience, Bella Vita Cucina or The Kouzzina have top TripAdvisor ratings in Sudbury. If you're looking for something more casual yet equally delicious, don't miss Tucos Taco Lounge, Sudbury's top-rated hidden gem restaurant.

Looking for a night of entertainment and fun? Head to The Grand or Zig's Bar, where you can groove to music and enjoy drinks in a lively atmosphere. Beer lovers will delight in the offerings and atmosphere of 46 North Brewing Corp., showcasing a selection of locally-crafted brews.

