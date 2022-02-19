Windy Lake Provincial Park is one of those places that finds relish in the colder months with heated yurts and countless outdoor activities to make for an unforgettable winter escape.

This park just north of Sudbury and five hours from Toronto flies under the radar despite being a one-stop spot for winter hikes, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and snowmobiling.

Rentals at the two rustic cabins and four yurts in the park are also available year-round. Great news for anyone making the long drive from Toronto.

Both accommodations are kept warm with a propane fireplace in the cabins and an electric heater in the yurts and outdoor barbecues and fire pits are kept out front. The yurts are also situated close to the trails.

The only trail in the park follows along what was once the rim of a huge crater made by a meteorite that crashed here billions of years ago and looks out over the frozen lake.

The Onaping Falls Nordics Ski Club also offers access to 15 kilometres of trails for plenty more ski and snowshoe adventures. A day or weekend pass, as well as rentals, are available at the park office or ski chalet.

Another winter pastime visitors can easily take part in is ice fishing with a full ice fishing package. Park staff supply all of the equipment needed and a shelter on the ice. Just make sure you have a valid fishing license.

Windy Lake Provincial Park is known for its large sandy beach once the snow starts to melt, so a return trip in the summer should be in order for beach bums and water sport enthusiasts.