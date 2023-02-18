10 bars and nightclubs with the best dance parties in Toronto

Dance parties in Toronto are alive and well at bars and nightclubs throughout the city. From throwback nights to parties filled with Afrobeats hits, Toronto's got you covered for night jam packed with great tunes and dancing all night.

Here are some bars and nightclubs to visit in Toronto when you're looking for a dance party.

This Parkdale club has become popular over the past year, especially with their Swish event. Think club beats with RnB twists, their line-up of DJs are always stellar.

Run by the folks at BBs, the on-going party series just ended their third volume in December, and are sure to return this year.

Looking for a night of classic Hip-hop, dancehall and bump and grind anthems to dance to? Hollaback is your go-to party.

Thrown at this Parkdale venue, the quarterly party is known for their packed nights of sweaty dancing and getting waves of nostalgia.

Since its move to West Queen West, this party space has been known for their Sunday Service and Cold Tea Friday parties.

Especially there Sunday Service has gained popularity. Starting at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., this event has been infused with throwbacks, disco sounds and Afrobeats hits. It's early enough that you won't regret it Monday morning.

At the start of The Village you can find this space amongst iconic clubs, and is just as iconic when it comes to their dance parties.

Their Balls Deep Disco encompasses all things funky and soulful, with iconic tracks and a dancefloor dedicated to disco lovers.

Baila Con Gusto at this Toronto Latin club is a party you need to check out. Every Thursday, the dance party hosts a night of throwback and current Latin mixes, and the club is always packed.

With DJs like Sisco and Duck spinning fromm 9 p.m. to close, this event is sure to keep you moving for hours.

You haven't truly partied in Toronto if you haven't partied at this club. Known for its celebrity appearances and after parties, it's also made a name for their Saintwoods nights where you're guaranteed to have a blast.

Hosted by Montreal clothing brand Saintwoods, music is spun by local and international DJs.

This King West club has been a go-to for many partygoers mainly because of their Monday Midnight Club nights.

If you want to decompress in a chaotically fun way after a work day, this is the spot. From bottle service to listening to the best top 40 tracks, it's never a dull Monday at this club.

This College St. club has some of the best event series in the city from Latin Saturdays to hosting Kuruza. However, their 2k Party is where it's at. With music from the early-2000s, you'll be sure to hear music that'll hit you with a wave of nostalgia.

This Little Italy bar and club has just introduced their free event Fade County. Described as a club anthem night with an emphasis on wearing vacation attire, it's Toronto's own summer celebration regardless of what season it happens to be.

Known for it's concerts, on occasion The Baby G transforms it's space into a club-like setting. Known for their incredible dance parties, one to check out is their Happy Sunday.

The weekly event is a mix of musicians and DJs from across the city. While it might not be the conventional party, you dance to the music to avoid the Sunday Scaries. Plus, it's free!