The A.Y. Jackson Trail in Ontario is a gorgeous hike to add to your fall bucket list where you'll soon be able to look out over a beautiful kaleidoscope of colours framing a rushing waterfall once the leaves change.

Located just outside of Sudbury, the trail is roughly a 4.5-hour drive from Toronto by the Onaping High Falls.

The Onaping High Falls are one of northeastern Ontario's largest waterfalls, and it's easy to see why it captivated A.Y. Jackson himself, one of Canada’s most famous painters and a founding member of the Group of Seven.

The trail was named after Jackson, who captured the views on canvas in his 1953 painting called "Spring on the Onaping River".

While it's relatively short (only spanning 2 km), it's accessible for all visitors and offers a number of info panels along the way on the region's geology, history, and A.Y. Jackson's connection to the area.

A short distance from the parking area is the A.Y. Jackson Lookout, where you'll find an observation platform with panoramic views of the 55-metre-tall waterfall.

You can also walk down to the Onaping River and follow the marked trail to a the bridge that spans the top of the falls. Beyond that, there's another marked trail that'll let you explore the surrounding forests.

One of the area's notable features is an ancient crater, which scientists believe was formed when an enormous meteorite measuring 10 km in diameter struck the site about 1.85 billion years ago.

The crater helped create Sudbury's significant deposits of nickel, copper, platinum, and other ore bodies found within the Sudbury Basin.

If you're interested in learning more, you can also embark on a GeoTour of the Sudbury area.