Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
vinyl records toronto

The Best Vinyl Record Stores in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Best Vinyl Record stores in Toronto are where audiophiles go to get their fix. Some consider vinyl the ultimate recording material, but many of these stores have music in other formats and lots of great music merch to geek out on too.

Here are the best vinyl record stores in Toronto.

Sonic Boom (Spadina)
1

Sonic Boom (Spadina)

This multi-level store in Chinatown keeps its formidable stock of vinyl in the basement. Well known to music nerds and the average fan alike, the range of records here is impressive.

Rotate This (Ossington Ave.)
2

Rotate This (Ossington Ave.)

If you’re looking for fringe bands or genres on vinyl, this independent Ossington record store is the place to go for a diverse range. They also deal in a small selection of used vinyl.

Kops Records (Danforth)
3

Kops Records (Danforth)

There are now locations of this standby on Queen, the Danforth, and in Koreatown. The store is named for Martin Koppel, who started it in the 70s with his own huge record collection. Find rarities like first pressings and recordings of speeches at these spots.

Play De Record (Spadina Ave.)
4

Play De Record (Spadina Ave.)

This Chinatown store sells vinyl, as well as turntable equipment. Though it's jumped around to several locations over its 30 year history, it's remained a mecca for Toronto hip hop DJs of all levels.

Dead Dog Records
5

Dead Dog Records

This shop with locations in Bloordale and Parkdale is always happily advertising its wares by blasting music out the front door. Not the largest shop, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for lots of personality and a couple cool band tees.

Grasshopper Records
6

Grasshopper Records

Dundas West has this store named for the band/alias of its eccentric yet legendary owner that deals exclusively in used vinyl records and is open until almost 1 a.m. every night.

June Records
7

June Records

Vinyl by local bands can be sought out at this Little Italy shop that intensifies its focus on new and used vinyl, and also hosts performances.

Soundscapes
8

Soundscapes

This Little Italy store has a surprising array of vinyl in almost any genre you can think of is packed into every nook and cranny. This place is also a good source for concert tickets and some solid music literature.

Invisible City Record Shop
9

Invisible City Record Shop

Nestled on the second floor of an industrial building on Geary, this ultra-cool vinyl shop boasts a very personally-curated range of oddball, but sensational stock. The former DJs that own the place can talk all day about the records in here, and there’s even a booth in the corner.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Kops. 

The Best Vinyl Record Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Vinyl Record Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto

The Best Used CD Stores in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Vinyl Record Stores in Toronto

The Best Milkshakes in Toronto

The Best Fried Chicken in Toronto

The Best Italian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Florists in Toronto

The Best Farmers' Markets in Toronto

The Best Custom T-Shirts in Toronto

The Best Event Venues in Toronto