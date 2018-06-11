The Best Vinyl Record Stores in Toronto
The Best Vinyl Record stores in Toronto are where audiophiles go to get their fix. Some consider vinyl the ultimate recording material, but many of these stores have music in other formats and lots of great music merch to geek out on too.
Here are the best vinyl record stores in Toronto.
Nestled on the second floor of an industrial building on Geary, this ultra-cool vinyl shop boasts a very personally-curated range of oddball, but sensational stock. The former DJs that own the place can talk all day about the records in here, and there’s even a booth in the corner.
Hector Vasquez at Kops.
