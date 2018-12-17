The Best Jerk Chicken in Toronto
The best jerk chicken in Toronto is Jamaican barbeque bird at its finest. Never skimping out on the spices, these smokey recipes bring the flavour when served on rice, in patties, and even on poutine.
Here’s the best jerk chicken in Toronto.
There’s six locations of Mr. Jerk around the city (the original was at Peanut Plaza) but the store in Cabbagetown is the classic. The brand has made a name for itself over the last three decades for its impeccable jerk.
Hector Vasquez at Rasta Pasta. @mrjerk.chicken, @atam_79 of Albert's Real Jamaican Foods, @tastesbylisa of Pat's Homestyle, kmila Prado of RAP'S
Join the conversation Load comments