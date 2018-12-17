Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
The Best Jerk Chicken in Toronto

The best jerk chicken in Toronto is Jamaican barbeque bird at its finest. Never skimping out on the spices, these smokey recipes bring the flavour when served on rice, in patties, and even on poutine.

Here’s the best jerk chicken in Toronto.

Allwyn's Bakery
1

Allwyn's Bakery

This staple strip plaza spot now has three locations for regulars to flock to. They serve jerk chicken-stuffed sandwiches and patties with slaw. Try it with their house made hot sauce off Vic Park and at their newer stores near Yonge and Sheppard and on the Queensway.

Rasta Pasta
2

Rasta Pasta

Nothing says summer like seeing the drum firing up outside this Kensington favourite, but flavourful jerk is on the menu all year round. Get their chicken in a grilled panini or on a standard bed of rice with slaw.

Chris Jerk
3

Chris Jerk

If you’ve never tried the jerk poutine from this restaurant on Birchmount, you’re doing it wrong. Tender jerk chicken is shaved off the spit shawarma-style and served on fries doused in gravy. Delicious.

Jerk King Bloorcourt
4

Jerk King Bloorcourt

This counter in the Annex offers sizeable portions of jerk chicken that leans more towards a spicy barbeque flavour. It's not necessarily your standard recipe, but it does have enough spice to satisfy those craving some heat.

Mr. Jerk
5

Mr. Jerk

There’s six locations of Mr. Jerk around the city (the original was at Peanut Plaza) but the store in Cabbagetown is the classic. The brand has made a name for itself over the last three decades for its impeccable jerk.

Albert's Real Jamaican
6

Albert's Real Jamaican

This Jamaican mainstay on St. Clair West has been around for years. What started as a takeout spot in 1986 has expanded into a sit-down restaurant where people can eat proper jerk chicken, with ginger beer made in-house.

Pat's Homestyle
7

Pat's Homestyle

A small shop on Queen West, Pat's offers patties and quick servings of jerk chicken with gravy for good prices. Get it with coleslaw on the side with rice and peas for a satisfactory lunch or dinner to go.

Rap's
8

Rap's

This Little Jamaica fixture grills up exemplary jerk chicken. It’s always a good sign when there’s a drum sitting outside basically all-year round. The best part about this spot is that it opens up shop at 7 p.m. and runs into the wee hours of the morning.

Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen
9

Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen

Definitely not your typical takeout counter, this hip King West restaurant is the newest Caribbean spot on the list and the priciest. Their jerk chicken comes in quarters, halves, or whole, with their signature slaw on the side.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Rasta Pasta. @mrjerk.chicken, @atam_79 of Albert's Real Jamaican Foods, @tastesbylisa of Pat's Homestyle, kmila Prado of RAP'S

