Best of Toronto
jamaican patties toronto

The Best Jamaican Patties in Toronto

The best Jamaican patties in Toronto are the perfect affordable and tasty snack or meal. These turmeric-stained, crispy and flaky beauties of a pastry come stuffed with savoury fillings that range from the staple beef, chicken or veggie to more original flavours like jerk pork or curry goat.

Here are the best Jamaican patties in Toronto.

Randy's
1

Randy's

“Patties for the people” is the slogan of this popular take-out shop at Eglinton & Oakwood that’s been baking beef, chicken or veggie patties packaged in a perfectly crispy, flaky pastry since 1979. These might even be better than the ones in Jamaica.

Allan's Pastry Shop
2

Allan's Pastry Shop

This beloved family-run business sells both regular and (pre-order only) cocktail-sized patties out of its bakeries in Scarborough and North York. In addition to the usual beef, veggie or chicken varieties, it also offers patties stuffed with seasoned goat, finely chopped onions and potatoes.

George's Tastee Bakery & Deli
3

George's Tastee Bakery & Deli

With three locations in the GTA, this Caribbean bakery and deli sells fresh-out-of-the-oven beef, veggie or chicken patties along with order-ahead cocktail-sized ones. Frozen patties are also available for those who want to stock up.

Caribbean Queen of Patties
4

Caribbean Queen of Patties

Locals love Georgina, the owner and sole Jamaican patty-maker at this Bloordale institution. You’ll often find her making and baking her delectable beef, chicken or veggie patties from scratch in the back kitchen.

Allwyn's Bakery
5

Allwyn's Bakery

Come for the jerk chicken and stay for the patties at this Caribbean bakery and take-out counter with a few locations around the city. It’s been serving up beef or chicken patties that are big on flavour for over two decades.

Tinnel's
6

Tinnel's

Its signature beef, chicken or veggie patties contain a mix of fresh herbs, spices and fiery scotch bonnet peppers encased in a well-made shell at all four outlets of this patty purveyor throughout the GTA.

Golden Patty
7

Golden Patty

This iconic Kensington market spot used to share a name with behemoth manufacturer Patty King, which still provides the beef, chicken and veggie patties. However, more original patty varieties like ackee & saltfish, callaloo, curry shrimp or goat are made in house and are worth a try.

Michidean Limited
8

Michidean Limited

Also known as Ja Patty, Michidean’s beef, chicken or veggie patties can be found in different places all around the GTA. This wholesaler on Birchmount Road at 14th Avenue in Markham is the place to stock up on patties by the dozen.

Patty Time (Lawrence East)
9

Patty Time (Lawrence East)

Occupying a small, unassuming storefront in a strip mall on Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough is this Jamaican joint specializing in fresh, hot patties stuffed with moist and flavourful seasoned beef or chicken.

