The Best Jamaican Patties in Toronto
The best Jamaican patties in Toronto are the perfect affordable and tasty snack or meal. These turmeric-stained, crispy and flaky beauties of a pastry come stuffed with savoury fillings that range from the staple beef, chicken or veggie to more original flavours like jerk pork or curry goat.
Here are the best Jamaican patties in Toronto.
This beloved family-run business sells both regular and (pre-order only) cocktail-sized patties out of its bakeries in Scarborough and North York. In addition to the usual beef, veggie or chicken varieties, it also offers patties stuffed with seasoned goat, finely chopped onions and potatoes.
This iconic Kensington market spot used to share a name with behemoth manufacturer Patty King, which still provides the beef, chicken and veggie patties. However, more original patty varieties like ackee & saltfish, callaloo, curry shrimp or goat are made in house and are worth a try.
Hector Vasquez, Jesse Milns, teafortwo.c, kelvinyick, frosty governor, jaywill1981,yummto
