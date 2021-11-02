Kevin Hart movie The Man From Toronto keeps getting delayed

Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco are among the stars that were spotted around Southern Ontario last year filming The Man From Toronto, an action-comedy described as telling the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDB.

(Confusingly enough, the feature film is in no way related to the 1926 Broadway show or the 1993 British romantic comedy of the same name.)

Of course, due to the pandemic, the production timeline for the flick was delayed from its original schedule, which expected early 2020 filming for a November 2020 release.

It eventually wrapped at the end of the year, but wasn't slated to hit theatres until September 2021, a date which was then moved again this past April to January 2022 due to changes in Hollywood's theatrical release calender amid the health crisis.

That date coincided with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, when Hart has launched instalments of his Ride Along series to great success in the past.

Now, the movie is being pushed back multiple months yet again, this time to August 2022.

Sony Pictures announced the new Aug. 12 opening on Monday, meaning the film will now be competing with the likes of Secret Headquarters, a family action/superhero flick starring Owen Wilson, and Bros, a gay romcom starring Billy Eichner.

T.O. residents will surely recognize a number of GTA locales in the movie when it finally does come to cinemas, including key Etobicoke intersections, the streets of Milton, random Brampton spots such as the local GO station, and, of course, all over downtown Toronto, including a party scene set on Front Street.

The A-listers appeared to have an absolute riot while staying in the city and hanging out on set, though they weren't exactly fans of Canada's cold weather.