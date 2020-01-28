Film
A new movie called Man From Toronto will star Kevin Hart and Jason Statham

A new movie titled after the 6ix has just been announced, but details are still tightly under wraps.

The action-comedy, called Man From Toronto, will star American comedian-actor Kevin Hart and English actor Jason Statham. It is due from Sony studios and Columbia Pictures later this year.

There is no word on the forthcoming feature film's connection to the 1926 Broadway production or the 1993 British romantic comedy of the same name, in which two strangers — one from Toronto and one from England — find themselves the recipients of a million-dollar inheritance if they agree to wed (of course, they end up actually falling in love).

Maybe Hart and Statham will have a whirlwind love affair and get married — and rich — in the end? Who knows.

The duo are known friends and have worked together in the past, like in last year's Fast & Furious project Hobbs & Shaw.

The new movie's release is currently set for November 20, which has been advertised as "just in time for Thanksgiving";¸American Thanksgiving, that is.

