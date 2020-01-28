A new movie called Man From Toronto will star Kevin Hart and Jason Statham

A new movie titled after the 6ix has just been announced, but details are still tightly under wraps.

The action-comedy, called Man From Toronto, will star American comedian-actor Kevin Hart and English actor Jason Statham. It is due from Sony studios and Columbia Pictures later this year.

Hey @KevinHart4real. People from the 6ix would like to know what Man From Toronto is about. Are you and Jason Statham remaking a 1933 rom-com? Will there be Drake and Weeknd cameos? Who is the Man from Toronto? pic.twitter.com/ObJ2zaCPWS — Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) January 27, 2020

There is no word on the forthcoming feature film's connection to the 1926 Broadway production or the 1993 British romantic comedy of the same name, in which two strangers — one from Toronto and one from England — find themselves the recipients of a million-dollar inheritance if they agree to wed (of course, they end up actually falling in love).

A straight-up remake of The Man from Toronto starring those two would definitely be interesting...



Ok, not "straight" up I guess. — IGotBetter (@josephkrengel) January 27, 2020

Maybe Hart and Statham will have a whirlwind love affair and get married — and rich — in the end? Who knows.

The duo are known friends and have worked together in the past, like in last year's Fast & Furious project Hobbs & Shaw.

Not even Toronto thanksgiving. — Jeff (@ffreyhayward) January 27, 2020

The new movie's release is currently set for November 20, which has been advertised as "just in time for Thanksgiving";¸American Thanksgiving, that is.