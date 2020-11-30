Kevin Hart complains about cold weather while filming The Man From Toronto

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart has been working on his new movie in Toronto since October, and it seems one of the comedian's least favourite parts of being in the city is the frigid weather.

Case in point: Hart posted a photo of himself walking down the street while talking on the phone on Instagram this past weekend, and he (accurately) wrote that "it's cold as shit here" in the caption.

Hart also gave a shout-out to shoe and outerwear company CONCEPTS in the caption, thanking them for providing him with a warm coat to wear while he's forced to brave the Canadian weather — though he'd probably be wise to zip up the jacket if his intention is to actually stay warm.

Hart and the rest of the cast and crew for The Man From Toronto have been all over the GTA in recent weeks for filming, and the shooting schedule has been so busy that the actor actually referred to it as "bananas."

Production equipment for the new Sony action/comedy has been spotted everywhere from Brampton to downtown Toronto to Milton to Etobicoke since work on the film first began, and it looks like the team once again returned to Etobicoke on Monday.

According to the Toronto Filming Twitter account, vehicles from the film were spotted outside the Kingsway Boxing Club on Jutland Road in Etobicoke this morning, and the movie's basecamp is currently at the Kipling Queensway Plaza.

Church looks like background holding / lunch. Basecamp still seems to be set up at Kipling Queensway Plaza — Craig Power (@Pokedad453) November 30, 2020

And this isn't the first time the film has used the boxing club as a shooting location, as Hart posted an Instagram story inside the same gym just a few days ago.

The Man From Toronto, which also stars Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin and other notable celebrities, tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb.

Production on the film is expected to continue in Ontario until Dec. 15, according to Ontario Creates, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.