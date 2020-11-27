Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
the man from toronto

The Man From Toronto returns to Brampton for filming

Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sony's new action-comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson has been filming in Toronto and surrounding areas since October, and the cast and crew keep being spotted in different locations around the GTA. 

So far, production on The Man From Toronto has been spotted in places including the downtown core, Etobicoke, Brampton and Milton, and this week the production team returned to the City of Toronto before heading back to Brampton to film driving stunts. 

On Thursday, production equipment and vehicles were spotted outside the King Edward Hotel near King and Victoria Streets. 

Behind-the-scenes photos were later posted to Twitter from inside the hotel, and they show an actor portraying a reporter and a director chair with the film's name on it. 

Hart also posted a photo on his personal Instagram Thursday that appears to have been taken inside the King Edward, and it shows the comedian pointing a finger and laughing at American actress Ellen Barkin.

Later, according to a video shared on Twitter, the film held stunt driving practice rounds at Exhibition Place in preparation for today.

And at around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, the Toronto Filming Twitter account shared a photo of the crew filming driving stunts in Brampton.

While there's no clear word on where they're headed next, the city has advised that Lake Shore Boulevard East, Jarvis Street to Parliament Street and part of Sherbourne Street at Lake Shore Boulevard will be fully closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for filming that will include a stunt driving sequence. 

The city didn't indicate exactly what project will be filming in this part of the city, but Toronto Filming has a hunch that it just might be The Man From Toronto.

Lead photo by

kevinhart4real

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

The Man From Toronto returns to Brampton for filming

The history of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's controversial visit to Toronto

Barack Obama says Drake could play him in a biopic

New Netflix documentary shows the inside of Shawn Mendes' Toronto condo

Kevin Hart agrees to meet Brampton man who put up a billboard to get his attention

Toronto high school spotted in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix

Someone put up a billboard in Brampton to try and meet Kevin Hart

The Man From Toronto is filming massive explosions and other stunts in Milton