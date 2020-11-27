The Man From Toronto returns to Brampton for filming

Sony's new action-comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson has been filming in Toronto and surrounding areas since October, and the cast and crew keep being spotted in different locations around the GTA.

So far, production on The Man From Toronto has been spotted in places including the downtown core, Etobicoke, Brampton and Milton, and this week the production team returned to the City of Toronto before heading back to Brampton to film driving stunts.

On Thursday, production equipment and vehicles were spotted outside the King Edward Hotel near King and Victoria Streets.

Behind-the-scenes photos were later posted to Twitter from inside the hotel, and they show an actor portraying a reporter and a director chair with the film's name on it.

Hart also posted a photo on his personal Instagram Thursday that appears to have been taken inside the King Edward, and it shows the comedian pointing a finger and laughing at American actress Ellen Barkin.

Later, according to a video shared on Twitter, the film held stunt driving practice rounds at Exhibition Place in preparation for today.

Filming Update!

Yesterday’s stunt drive practice rounds at exhibition place for The Man From Toronto. 🇨🇦🎥🎬#TheManFromToronto #StuntDriving #ManFromToronto https://t.co/pdqvZ0e3hT — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 27, 2020

And at around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, the Toronto Filming Twitter account shared a photo of the crew filming driving stunts in Brampton.

Filming Update!

Looks like The Man From Toronto has returned to Brampton for some stunt driving. 🇨🇦🎥🎬 #TheManFromToronto #ManFromToronto pic.twitter.com/J0WJHiG4y0 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 27, 2020

While there's no clear word on where they're headed next, the city has advised that Lake Shore Boulevard East, Jarvis Street to Parliament Street and part of Sherbourne Street at Lake Shore Boulevard will be fully closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for filming that will include a stunt driving sequence.

#TrafficAlertTO - Lake Shore Blvd E, Jarvis St to Parliament St + part of Sherbourne St at Lake Shore Blvd, will be fully closed Saturday 6am to 3pm for filming. Filming will include stunt driving sequences. #StayHome. If you’re making essential travel then please plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/Rujbkts1wW — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) November 26, 2020

The city didn't indicate exactly what project will be filming in this part of the city, but Toronto Filming has a hunch that it just might be The Man From Toronto.