Cast of The Man From Toronto spotted filming at The Queensway and Kipling

The stars of the new Sony movie The Man From Toronto have been all over the GTA since they first arrived for production back in October — shooting in locations from the city's downtown core to Brampton.

The film, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb, and it seems they're shooting around the area of The Queensway and Kipling today.

According to Toronto Filming, a large production set was spotted in the Etobicoke location Wednesday night, and they assumed it was The Man From Toronto based on its appearance and size.

Filming Update!

Large production has been spotted at The Queensway and Kipling.



Based on the size, it could be #TheManFromToronto. However, that’s only based on the setup. pic.twitter.com/cuRZ7nTRWf — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 12, 2020

On Thursday morning, however, the Twitter account confirmed that it was in fact them based on a photo of a car with a sign that features the name of the movie on the windshield.

They also confirmed that Queensway and Kipling is the base camp for this part of production, and that filming is ongoing today.

If you needed any more confirmation we have it! This is definitely #TheManFromToronto.



Kipling and Queensway is the base camp. pic.twitter.com/RtX1K5gaDi — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 12, 2020

Filming for the much-anticipated action-comedy was originally due to begin back in the spring, but production was delayed due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Man From Toronto is expected to continue shooting in the city until Dec. 15 as a result, according to Ontario Creates, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.