Film
Mira Miller
Posted 28 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
the man from toronto filming location

Cast of The Man From Toronto spotted filming at The Queensway and Kipling

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 28 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The stars of the new Sony movie The Man From Toronto have been all over the GTA since they first arrived for production back in October — shooting in locations from the city's downtown core to Brampton

The film, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb, and it seems they're shooting around the area of The Queensway and Kipling today. 

According to Toronto Filming, a large production set was spotted in the Etobicoke location Wednesday night, and they assumed it was The Man From Toronto based on its appearance and size. 

On Thursday morning, however, the Twitter account confirmed that it was in fact them based on a photo of a car with a sign that features the name of the movie on the windshield.  

They also confirmed that Queensway and Kipling is the base camp for this part of production, and that filming is ongoing today. 

Filming for the much-anticipated action-comedy was originally due to begin back in the spring, but production was delayed due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Man From Toronto is expected to continue shooting in the city until Dec. 15 as a result, according to Ontario Creates, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.

Lead photo by

kevinhart4real

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Cast of The Man From Toronto spotted filming at The Queensway and Kipling

You can now watch every episode of Degrassi Junior High online for free

A new movie starring Ellen Page and Paris Berelc is filming in Toronto

Stars of new Bradley Cooper film photographed while out for dinner in Toronto

A massive Marvel Avengers exhibition opens in Toronto this month

A new set is being built for What We Do in the Shadows in Toronto right now

Kevin Hart movie The Man From Toronto takes over Brampton GO station

Ontario to change movie rating system and abolish PG and R classifications