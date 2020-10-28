Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson spotted while filming in Toronto

Film
The highly-anticipated new Sony film The Man From Toronto has officially begun filming in the city, and co-stars Kevin hart and Woody Harrelson have been spotted on set. 

The two lead actors were spotted during production by paparazzi earlier this week, and photos showed both Hart and Harrelson bundled up in winter attire in an attempt to keep warm amid the Canadian fall weather. 

Hart also took to social media this week to share a behind-the-scenes shot of his own, posting an Instagram photo of himself on set attempting to punch Harrelson while he remains visibly unphased.

"Shooting a movie with this amazing legend Woody Harrelson....So happy to be back at work!!!!!" he wrote in the caption. "'MAN FROM TORONTO' ..... #ComingSoon #ManFromToronto."

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is also in the new movie, and she too was spotted strolling around Toronto this week after completing her mandatory two-week quarantine. 

Other well-known cast members that are expected to make an appearance in the upcoming film include Jasmine Mathews (Blue BloodsHeathers, etc.), Melanie Liburd (Dark MatterThe Grinder, etc.) and Ellen Barkin (Switch, Ocean's Thirteen, etc.).

The film was originally set to star Jason Statham alongside Hart, but he backed out of the film back in March after Sony executives refused to make it an R-rated movie at his request.

This movie is expected to tell the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.

