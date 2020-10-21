Film
the man from toronto 2020

Woody Harrelson and stars in The Man From Toronto are being spotted around the city

Stars from the much-anticipated new Sony movie, The Man from Toronto, have officially arrived in the city to begin filming. 

While some cast members were only announced last week, others have already made their way to Toronto to begin work on the film, which is expected to hit theatres on Sept. 17, 2021. 

It was originally supposed to be released in November of this year, but the spread of COVID-19 meant a delay in filming. 

Earlier this week director Patrick Hughes took to Instagram to share a snap of him and Woody Harrelson who replaced actor Jason Statham as a lead. Statham reportedly had an argument with producers for "causing chaos" around town. 

Some fans have even had the good fortune of running into Harrelson since he's arrived. 

Others have come across some of the movie's scenes being shot. 

The Big Bang Theory actress, Kaley Cuoco, also gave fans a sneak peek at her time in Toronto. Unfortunately, though, she is still stuck in quarantine while her co-workers get to work. 

"We have finished one week of quarantine," Cuoco said in an Instagram video, adding that she has less than two weeks of filming for The Man from Toronto. 

"We only have one more week of Canadian quarantine left. It's actually been fine" 

Although the movie's main star, Kevin Hart, has yet to post anything specific about Toronto, he did share an adorable shot of him FaceTiming his son from somewhere in the city. 

Production on The Man from Toronto is set to run until Dec. 8 in Toronto, so if you haven't had a celeb sighting just yet, there's still plenty of time. 

