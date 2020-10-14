New cast members announced for The Man From Toronto movie as filming begins

The much-anticipated new Sony film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, titled The Man from Toronto, officially began filming in the city this week, and a few new cast members have also been announced.

Movie lovers have been anxiously awaiting any new available details about the film, which was originally due to begin filming in the city back in the spring but was delayed thanks to COVID-19, and fortunately we now know that Hart and Harrelson will be joined by three talented female co-stars.

According to Deadline, actor Jasmine Mathews, known for her roles in Blue Bloods and Heathers, has officially joined the cast of the movie.

British actor Melanie Liburd, who has appeared in Dark Matter, The Grinder and even an episode of Game of Thrones, is also set to appear in the movie, as well as The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco.

The entire cast of The Man From Toronto was required to quarantine for a two-week period before shooting began on Tuesday, according to a YouTube video posted last week by actor Pierson Fodé, who is also a cast member.

The movie's initial premiere date was originally set for this November, but the delay in filming means it's instead expected to hit theaters on Sept. 17, 2021.

There are still few details available about the movie's plot, but we do know that, contrary to popular belief, it is not actually a remake of the 1926 Broadway production or the 1993 British romantic comedy of the same name.

The film will instead tell the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb.

Production on the film is expected to run from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 in Toronto, so be sure to keep an eye out for any of the above-mentioned celebs while strolling through the city over the next couple months.