Woody Harrelson is replacing Jason Statham in new movie The Man From Toronto

A new movie titled Man From Toronto was set to star Kevin Hart and Jason Statham, but it seems Statham's character will now be played by Woody Harrelson instead.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Statham backed out of the film several weeks ago after Sony executives refused to make it an R-rated movie at his request.

Excl: @WoodyHarrelson will replace Jason Statham in THE MAN FROM TORONTO, joining Kevin Hart in the Sony action comedy. Statham abruptly exited the project, which is only 5 weeks away from start of production, last week. https://t.co/PHlCp5mGkn — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) March 10, 2020

The film is due from Sony Pictures Studios and Columbia Pictures in November, so the casting change comes as shooting is only several weeks away.

Hey @KevinHart4real. People from the 6ix would like to know what Man From Toronto is about. Are you and Jason Statham remaking a 1933 rom-com? Will there be Drake and Weeknd cameos? Who is the Man from Toronto? pic.twitter.com/ObJ2zaCPWS — Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) January 27, 2020

Contrary to popular belief, the new movie is not actually a remake of the 1926 Broadway production or the 1993 British romantic comedy of the same name.

This film will instead tell the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb.