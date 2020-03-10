Film
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the man from toronto

Woody Harrelson is replacing Jason Statham in new movie The Man From Toronto

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new movie titled Man From Toronto was set to star Kevin Hart and Jason Statham, but it seems Statham's character will now be played by Woody Harrelson instead.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Statham backed out of the film several weeks ago after Sony executives refused to make it an R-rated movie at his request.

The film is due from Sony Pictures Studios and Columbia Pictures in November, so the casting change comes as shooting is only several weeks away. 

Contrary to popular belief, the new movie is not actually a remake of the 1926 Broadway production or the 1993 British romantic comedy of the same name.

This film will instead tell the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb.

Lead photo by

woodyharrelson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Woody Harrelson is replacing Jason Statham in new movie The Man From Toronto

Toronto movie theatre is giving away seats for free

Toronto is getting a massive new film studio for Hollywood productions

Win passes to the movie premiere and exclusive after party of Run This Town

Toronto has its own Nigerian version of the Real Housewives reality show

Jason Momoa keeps getting spotted all over Toronto

Movie based on musical that starred Ariana Grande is being filmed in Toronto

The trailer for the new Saw movie is out and Toronto is all over it