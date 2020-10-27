Kaley Cuoco celebrates end of quarantine with her dog before having a spa day in Toronto

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has been quarantining in Toronto for the past two weeks in preparation for filming of The Man From Toronto, a new movie starring Kevin Hart and Woodie Harrelson.

While her co-stars arrived in the city first and completed their mandatory two-week quarantine before her, Cuoco landed in Toronto just two weeks ago after wrapping her highly-anticipated HBO Max show The Flight Attendant.

The actress reached the end of her 14-day isolation period on Monday, and she celebrated by adorably tying a bundle of balloons to her dog and posting about it on Instagram.

"I may have had more fun than he did," wrote Cuoco in the caption of her post. "No Dump Trucks were harmed during this super hilarious quarantine activity. (Oh and recycle your balloons and never let them fly into the sky). Quarantine complete!"

Cuoco also posted a hilarious video to her Instagram story showing her pup floating up into the air thanks to the helium in the balloon bouquet.

Following the completion of her quarantine, Cuoco was spotted by paparazzi strolling around Toronto and enjoying a spa day in the city.

Photographers captured photos of the actress walking in Toronto wearing a black face mask before entering a salon and getting pampered with a pedicure.

Cuoco revealed on Instagram earlier this month that she would be in Toronto for less than two weeks of filming, and that her character in the new Sony film is "not a huge role, but a fun role."