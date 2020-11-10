Kevin Hart movie The Man From Toronto takes over Brampton GO station

If you're someone that likes to keep tabs on all the major celebrities working on projects in Toronto at any given moment, then you probably know the stars of new movie The Man From Toronto have been spotted all over the city since they first arrived back in October.

Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco are just some of the A-list cast members who've been in Toronto working on this film, and they're also some of the faces you should look out for today if you happen to be heading over to the Brampton GO station.

On Monday afternoon, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins posted photos of Brampton GO station showing new signs that read "Yorktown."

"No, we aren't renaming Brampton GO Station," she wrote. "It's a movie shoot."

No, we aren’t renaming Brampton GO Station. It’s a movie shoot 🎬 pic.twitter.com/9VLlfp1lXH — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 9, 2020

The Toronto Filming Twitter account also posted about the shoot at Brampton GO, though they mistakenly said it was for a different production. Fortunately, Aikins clarified that it was actually for the much-anticipated Sony film.

If that wasn't enough confirmation, lead actor Kevin Hart posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday thanking his fans for helping him reach 100 million followers while standing on set at the transit station.

Hart has been pretty active on social media throughout his time in Toronto thus far, posting a number of photos of himself and fellow cast members in different locations throughout the city.

The cast of The Man From Toronto is meanwhile expected to be filming at Brampton GO until 5 p.m. today, so don't be too surprised if you witness anything unusual at the station while on your daily commute.

If you're not yet familiar with the plot of the new action film, The Man From Toronto is expected to tell the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb — and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.