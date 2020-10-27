This is what's filming in Toronto right now

What's filming in Toronto right now includes movies starring Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols are a completely new element in production, and many production companies held back before returning to work in order to fully understand all the implications of filming during the pandemic.

Marguerite Pigott, Film Commissioner and Director of Entertainment Industries at the City of Toronto, says productions need to reconfigure their customary work methods in order to protect crew members and actors on set.

“This means that productions frequently need more time, more space and more safety supplies, in addition to having staff appointed to positions that focus on compliance with provincial and production-specific protocols,” Pigott said.

However, she stressed the importance of the film industry adapting and producing more content.

“From the first days of the pandemic, we've all experienced the importance of stories on screens,” Pigott said. “They have brought us together, offered us an escape, and maybe even relieved feelings of isolation. People need these stories, and so we need to make them.”

Here are some of the most exciting movies and TV shows filming in Toronto right now.

The Man from Toronto

The world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental in Sony’s eagerly anticipated film.

Featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names, the movie is scheduled for release on Sept. 17, 2021, with production on the film expected to run until Dec. 15 in Toronto.

Keep an eye out for a 1969 black Dodge Charger and you just might see members of the star-packed cast, like Kaley Cuoco, Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart.

Slumberland and See

Heart-throb Jason Momoa is back in Toronto shooting not one, but two projects. Earlier this year, the actor was in Toronto shooting the second season of his Apple TV+ show “See”, which is set to resume filming this month at Cinespace Film Studios.

He also began filming Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the 1989 American-Japanese animated film Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.

The new version follows the adventures of a young girl named Nema, who travels to a mystical dream land to find her missing father. Nema is accompanied by a large half-man-half-monster character named Flip, played by Momoa.

Slumberland production has been spotted at two locations so far; City Place and the Financial District.

Sneakerella

Disney+ began production on its pop/hip-hop musical “Sneakerella”, a remake of the classic movie Cinderella. This time, our fairytale starts with a male protagonist,“El”, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, New York, played by actor Chosen Jacobs.

El works as a stock boy in a shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his evil stepfather and two stepbrothers, who crush any opportunity that comes his way.

Sparks fly when El meets Kira King, played by Lexi Underwood. Kira is the fiercely independent daughter of the legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, who is played by real-life four-time NBA Champion John Salley.

El and Kira bond over their mutual love for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry.

Filming update!

Video from the set of #Sneakerella! Looks like some singing and dancing.

👟🎥🎬 https://t.co/T7EW1Gf7sE — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) October 26, 2020

The movie was first spotted filming at High Park in early October. More recently, the actors were seen dancing and singing on top of cars in a parking lot.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The handmaids are no strangers to Toronto. Although the show is set in dystopian Massachusetts, many of its most significant scenes are filmed in locations across the GTA.

The Red Centre, where the handmaids live and train, is actually the Church of St. Aidan on Queen Street East. Other major locations for The Handmaid's Tale include the Fairmont Royal York Hotel and Coronation Park in Oakville.

Commander Waterford and his wife Serena’s house in the show is on Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton. At the end of Season 3, the couple were held in prison at a location filmed around 250 Fort York Boulevard. The crew was back to film at the same location on Oct. 22.

Clarice

CBS’s upcoming sequel series, Clarice, is set in 1993 after the events of the blockbuster movie The Silence of the Lambs. The show revolves around writer Thomas Harris’ character Clarice Sterling as she pursues serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

The crime/drama series began production in Toronto in late September, and will continue to film throughout the winter months until the scheduled wrap date in March 2021.