Jason Momoa spotted at popular Toronto burger joint

Looking for an excuse to wrap your teeth around one of Toronto's tallest, cheesiest burgers? I've got two.

First off, Jason Momoa — the number one hottest man in the world as ranked by people with eyes everywhere — was spotted on the patio of Ozzy's Burgers in Kensington Market yesterday, enjoying one of said burgers.

If Jason Momoa can eat massive cheeseburgers and look the way he does, why can't you? Also, if Jason Momoa ate a massive cheeseburger at Ozzy's on Tuesday, who's to say he won't do it again?

In fact, the latter seems likely: Ozzy's Burgers owner Ozgur "Ozzy" Sekar told blogTO by phone on Wednesday that Momoa loved the special creation he ate, and that he'd be back for more.

Ozzy says he noticed the Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor on a patio across the street from his restaurant at 66 Nasau Street.

"I went to his table and I said 'Hey man, I have the best burger in Toronto! Can you come try it'?" says Ozzy, to which Momoa is said to have replied "Ozzy my buddy, I'm coming."

True to his word, Kahl Drogo himself came across the street to enjoy a special burger made just for him from a mixture of lamb and beef.

"I did this for him and he loved it," says Ozzy. "He said 'I'm going to come again and try the whole menu."

And lest you think his promise sounds hollow, the notoriously down-to-earth actor followed Ozzy on Instagram right then and there, much to the Toronto restauranteur's delight.

He posted some photos and video footage from the special visit on Wednesday afternoon, much to the delight of everyone else.

Ozzy says he was as happy to serve Momoa — in town filming Season 2 of See — as he is to serve all of his customers, especially during these difficult times.

"Ozzy's is here!" he said to blogTO. "Peace and love and stay high level, my friends!"