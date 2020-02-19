Jason Momoa keeps getting spotted all over Toronto

If you happened to notice a large, burly man strolling around Toronto this past weekend, chances are good it was Aquaman himself.

Beloved film and television actor Jason Momoa has been in town shooting the second season of his Apple TV+ show See, and many Toronto residents have had the joy of spotting him throughout the city.

@PrideOfGypsiesJ Just saw this heartthrob walking his dog in Toronto! Ohhhh lord thank you for making such a fine man ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#kneesalmostgaveout — Amalinda (@amalindak) February 17, 2020

The first season of the sci-fi show was filmed in Vancouver, but this time around Momoa and the rest of the cast and crew are working in Toronto, as well as St. Thomas, Ont., to bring the new season to life.

Filming update!



Looks like #Aquaman Jason Momoa will be in the Toronto area soon to film #See https://t.co/NQo8Ogx726 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) February 12, 2020

Momoa, who is originally from Hawaii, shared his distaste for the city's cold weather in an Instagram post several days ago.

"happy valentine's day my lovees i'm sorry papas not home it’s -20 in canada today," he wrote. "working outside with my cast and crew of SEE 2. just want to send my aloha to everyone i'm thankful for all of you we are making art. in the fucking COLD but we are doing what we love."

And according to one fan, he clearly hasn't quite learned how to dress for the weather.

"So I was on a double date tonight and my friend goes 'isn’t that guy famous?' And I look up expecting to see to see a Toronto celebrity but no, walking into the restaurant was Jason Momoa," one Twitter user wrote last week.

"And even in a snowstorm he was still wearing a t-shirt."

But despite the frigid temperatures, it seems the Game of Thrones actor is making the best of his time in the Great White North.

Momoa visited Ramen Isshin on College earlier this week and took an adorable photo with the restaurant's staff.

He was also spotted walking around Parkdale several days ago.

In an Instagram story, the actor also raved about Sushi Masaki Saito, calling it "the best sushi sushi in Toronto."

Momoa clearly has some positive things to say about Toronto, which is really all some residents are hoping for.

"I saw Jason Momoa at dinner tonight and felt an overwhelming responsibility be cool in order to make Toronto seem like a cool chill place for him," one fan wrote. "idk."

According to What's Filming, Momoa will be in town filming in and around Toronto until July 10, so be sure to keep an eye out for a large man with long hair who looks like he could lift you up with the strength of just his pinky finger.