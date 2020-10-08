Film
They're now making a Disney movie in Toronto's High Park

A large, colourful stage set up in Toronto’s High Park in recent days appears to be part of a film set for a Disney production.

And with more than 200 children slated to be in the production, you may want to avoid the park.

The stage, at the north end near High Park Station, caught the attention of residents walking in the park. Some worried it could be for a party.

It looks like the large structure will be part of a set for a Disney movie slated to start filming on Thursday. 

According to the City of Toronto "Spin" was set to start filming on Oct. 5 and wrap up on Nov. 20.

Disney announced the original movie called “Spin” in August.

The movie will star Avantika Vandanapu, who previously appeared in "Diary of a Future President" and it is directed by Manjari Makijany, according to What’s on Disney Plus.

The story follows "an Indian American teen who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture."

It is set to premiere on Disney Channel in 2021 and added to Disney+ at a later date.

Rod Crew

