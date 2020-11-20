Film
the man from toronto

The Man From Toronto is filming massive explosions and other stunts in Milton

The star-studded cast of The Man From Toronto has been in Milton all week filming a number of different action-packed scenes for the new movie, and today is all about stunts.

Stars of the film Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson as well as their stunt doubles have been spotted by local residents while filming everything from gun fights to police chases this week. 

But today is the day they're shooting the most dangerous and exciting scenes of all. 

Passersby have posted a number of photos and videos to social media, showing everything from people falling off buildings to car explosions. 

Photos from last night also showed massive cranes being set up in preparation for today's stunts.

In addition to footage shared by fans, director Patrick Hughes even posted a few of his own photos showing a car suspended high in the air.

Unfortunately, filming some of these stunts hasn't been entirely smooth sailing thanks to some car troubles (the same car broke down twice), but luckily they were eventually able to resolve the issue. 

The week of production on and around Main Street has undoubtedly brought tons of excitement to the relatively small Ontario town of Milton, and one of the movie's crew members actually posted a video thanking the town's residents for having them — all while an explosion can be seen going off in the background.

And while it may be a slight disturbance to constantly hear the sounds of gunshots and explosions in the middle of your town for a week straight, at least locals have gotten to spot Hart and Harrelson strolling around town. 

Some have even been fortunate enough to grab selfies with the Hollywood stars. 

The Man From Toronto, which tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," will be filming in Milton until Saturday, Nov. 21 and is expected to continue shooting in Ontario until Dec. 15.

