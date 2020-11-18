Videos show Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson filming a gun fight in Milton

The stars of the new Sony movie The Man From Toronto are filming in Milton this week following a number of shoots all over the GTA, and passersby have been capturing all kinds of behind-the-scenes footage of lead actors Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Production has been ongoing on and around Main Street throughout this week, and some lucky fans managed to capture footage of a gun fight that was filmed yesterday.

In one of the clips, repeated sounds of gunshots can be heard despite the filmer's distance from the scene.

Some people were asking to see the video of a gun fire scene so here it is pic.twitter.com/xgnT6opVDs — Delaney Prangley (@DelaneyPrangley) November 18, 2020

And in another, Hart can be heard screaming.

We’ve got another angle of the gunfight on the set of The Man From Toronto in Milton today! #TheManFromToronto🇨🇦🎥🎬 https://t.co/dQfDosqXtm — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 18, 2020

One lucky Milton resident was even fortunate enough to get a photo with Harrelson, and she described the encounter as "an experience [she'll] never forget."

I JUST MET @WoodyHarrelson during his film in Milton. He’s so nice and talked to me and my brother for awhile. Thank you Woody for an experience I’ll never forget. @KevinHart4real #TheManFromToronto #WoodyHarrelson #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/rZI118V8lN — Delaney Prangley (@DelaneyPrangley) November 17, 2020

According to Toronto Filming, production is ongoing today, and it looks like they're filming a parking lot fight scene.

Another image from the Milton set of The Man From Toronto. 🇨🇦🎥🎬



Looks like the parking lot fight scene is still happening. #KevinHart #TheManFromToronto https://t.co/rUermhnhJH — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 18, 2020

In a video taken by an onlooker Wednesday, Hart can once again be heard screaming while fighting on the back of a truck.

New footage from the Milton set of The Man From Toronto. 🇨🇦🎥🎬



Kevin Hart is in a fight scene on the back of a truck. #KevinHart #TheManFromToronto https://t.co/dIMx5h1qu7 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 18, 2020

Filming in downtown Milton is expected to continue until Saturday, Nov. 21, and then the cast and crew will be off to their next location.

We have a new video and some photos from the set of The Man From Toronto in Milton. There was a gunfight and lots of people running in this scene. #TheManFromToronto



Thanks, @DelaneyPrangley for all of the information! Glad you're having an amazing time there. https://t.co/JGaCqxqVWO pic.twitter.com/MkqOoOt2lV — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 18, 2020

The Man From Toronto, which tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," is expected to continue shooting in Ontario until Dec. 15, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.