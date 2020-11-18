Film
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
kevin hart milton

Videos show Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson filming a gun fight in Milton

The stars of the new Sony movie The Man From Toronto are filming in Milton this week following a number of shoots all over the GTA, and passersby have been capturing all kinds of behind-the-scenes footage of lead actors Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

Production has been ongoing on and around Main Street throughout this week, and some lucky fans managed to capture footage of a gun fight that was filmed yesterday. 

In one of the clips, repeated sounds of gunshots can be heard despite the filmer's distance from the scene. 

And in another, Hart can be heard screaming.

One lucky Milton resident was even fortunate enough to get a photo with Harrelson, and she described the encounter as "an experience [she'll] never forget."

According to Toronto Filming, production is ongoing today, and it looks like they're filming a parking lot fight scene. 

In a video taken by an onlooker Wednesday, Hart can once again be heard screaming while fighting on the back of a truck. 

Filming in downtown Milton is expected to continue until Saturday, Nov. 21, and then the cast and crew will be off to their next location. 

The Man From Toronto, which tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," is expected to continue shooting in Ontario until Dec. 15, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.

