Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
kevin hart milton

Kevin Hart movie The Man From Toronto spotted filming in Milton

Film
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
The cast of the much-anticipated new Sony movie The Man From Toronto has been spotted all over the GTA in recent weeks, and now it seems there's a new filming location to add to the list. 

According to the Toronto Filming Twitter account, the star-studded film, which features major Hollywood actors Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, is shooting on Main Street in Milton today. 

One person in the area captured several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the shoot and shared them on social media, and the footage shows crew members, production equipment and number of prop storefront signs.

In one of the posts, the person who captured the shot said it looked like the scene was supposed to take place in Virginia. 

The Milton shoot comes after the stars of the movie were spotted filming all over Brampton last week. Toronto residents have also seen cast and crew members in several spots throughout the city, including, most recently, at The Queensway and Kipling.

Filming for the action-comedy, which tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb, was originally due to begin in Toronto back in the spring, but production was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Man From Toronto is expected to continue shooting throughout the GTA and beyond until Dec. 15 as a result, according to Ontario Creates, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.

Lead photo by

kevinhart4real

