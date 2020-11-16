Kevin Hart movie The Man From Toronto spotted filming in Milton

The cast of the much-anticipated new Sony movie The Man From Toronto has been spotted all over the GTA in recent weeks, and now it seems there's a new filming location to add to the list.

According to the Toronto Filming Twitter account, the star-studded film, which features major Hollywood actors Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, is shooting on Main Street in Milton today.

Filming Update!#TheManFromToronto has been spotted on Main Street in Milton this morning.



Check out the two behind the scenes videos that @factorygirld captured for us. 🇨🇦🎥🎬 https://t.co/DMF61rahfJ — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 16, 2020

One person in the area captured several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the shoot and shared them on social media, and the footage shows crew members, production equipment and number of prop storefront signs.

Filming Update!

The crew from #TheManFromToronto is up and active this morning on Main Street in Milton! Check out this behind the scenes video!



Thanks, @factorygirld! https://t.co/FtxOadwAf4 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 16, 2020

In one of the posts, the person who captured the shot said it looked like the scene was supposed to take place in Virginia.

Filming Update!

We've got a second behind-the-scenes video at #TheManFromToronto set from this morning's filming on Main Street in Milton!



Thanks, @factorygirld! https://t.co/1CKU67F7wr — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 16, 2020

The Milton shoot comes after the stars of the movie were spotted filming all over Brampton last week. Toronto residents have also seen cast and crew members in several spots throughout the city, including, most recently, at The Queensway and Kipling.

Filming for the action-comedy, which tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," according to IMDb, was originally due to begin in Toronto back in the spring, but production was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Man From Toronto is expected to continue shooting throughout the GTA and beyond until Dec. 15 as a result, according to Ontario Creates, and it's set to premiere on Sept. 17, 2021.