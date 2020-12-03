The Man From Toronto filming massive party scene on Front Street

The cast and crew of The Man From Toronto haven't been in the same place for very long since they first arrived in the city to begin filming back in October, and this week it appears they're shooting a fancy party scene at a brand new location.

Stars of the new Sony film Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson were spotted inside the CBC building at 250 Front St. West Wednesday night, and footage captured by those lucky enough to be inside shows what appears to be an extravagant gala or party.

Filming Update!

Now we know what they were practicing for.... #TheManFromToronto!



Check out this behind the scenes video from the CBC atrium. 🇨🇦🎥🎬#KevinHart #ManFromToronto https://t.co/TB48KmkTVP — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) December 3, 2020

Videos show the building's atrium adorned with red balloons and decor, as well as a room full of people dressed for a party.

Filming Update!#KevinHart and #WoodyHarrelson have been spotted on the set of #TheManFromToronto current filming at the CBC building in downtown Toronto. 🇨🇦🎥🎬



Reports are that filming will continue at this location for the next few nights. #ManFromToronto https://t.co/zzuGGEt4vp — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) December 3, 2020

Hart himself also posted a video on Instagram early Thursday morning in which he revealed that they were working on the film all night.

"5am....Still on set shooting," reads his caption. "I'm officially delirious."

And he wasn't kidding. In Hart's video, which features himself, Harrelson and director Patrick Hughes, the comedian is barely awake and fumbles his words repeatedly, which is pretty understandable considering he'd been working through the night.

According to the Toronto Filming Twitter account, The Man From Toronto is expected to continue filming at the CBC building for the next few nights.

The film, which is set to premier in September of 2021 and tells the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," will wrap up filming in Toronto on Dec. 15.