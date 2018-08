Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Myato Gastropub, a Korean fusion restaurant, will be opening at 549 Bloor Street West in the Annex.

Koh Lipe, a southern Thai restaurant from the owner of Eat BKK that's named after a small island near Thailand and Malaysia, will open early next year in what was last Platito at 35 Baldwin Street.

London Fried Chicken aims to bring a taste of the UK's finest fried chicken when it opens at 2916 Lakeshore Boulevard West in Etobicoke.

Closed