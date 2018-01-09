California's Cauldron Ice Cream is coming to Toronto

Toronto's flourishing novelty ice cream scene will get a major boost this summer as not one, but five Cauldron Ice Cream stores pop up around the city.

Known for its rose-shaped, liquid nitrogen ice cream and OG Puffle Cones (of Instagram fame), Cauldron currently operates three incredibly popular dessert shops in Orange County.

"Our goal is to reinvent ice cream in a way that is so good, it will make people fall in love with ice cream all over again," reads the growing chain's website.

"Luckily for us, liquid nitrogen + sweet creamy base are a match made in ice cream heaven," it continues. "Not only is it mesmerizing to watch foggy liquid nitrogen create ice cream in seconds flat, it also makes for the creamiest, freshest ice cream you will ever eat."

The shop's ice cream menu changes every month, but Toronto can look forward to flavours like milk & cereal, pineapple express, Earl Grey lavender, H20 rose and "the cauldron" (vanilla cinnamon ice cream with Oreo cookies).

Cauldron serves its all-natural ice cream in a variety of different ways, including "traditionally," in scoop form, and in the famous previously mentioned puffle cone; an egg-based waffle cone inspired by Hong Kong street snacks.

Seven more Cauldron locations are on the way for California, but Toronto will be the company's first-ever expansion outside of its home state when they open later this year. Not even New York has one yet.

Man is our city ever hot right now.