Chinese chain The Dessert Kitchen is opening in Toronto

Another day, another cult Asian chain restaurant coming to Toronto — and this one is cause for celebration among the city's sweet tooths.

The Dessert Kitchen (not to be confused with Markham's Dessert Kitchen) was established in Hong Kong circa 2005 and has since expanded to more than 30 locations worldwide.

The brand is set to launch its first Toronto store at 73 Harbord Street, right beside U of T, sometime this month.

According to the restaurant chain's English website, over 100 different desserts can be found on its constantly growing and changing menu.

The brand specializes in traditional Japanese ujikintoki, Taiwanese shaved ice, parfaits, sundaes and classic desserts like sweet almond soup.

Expect a lot of taro, mochi, matcha, red bean paste, fresh fruit, and adorable teddy bear lattes.