bawarchi biryanis toronto

Indian chain Bawarchi Biryanis opening first Toronto location

A popular Indian chain with over 40 locations in the States is opening up its first Canadian location in Toronto. 

Bawarchi Biryanis – which hilariously refers itself in an IG video as the "Google of  biryanis" – has announced it'll soon be moving into the plaza at 925 Warden Avenue, next to the pool hall The Corner Bank

Its massive menu includes over 30 types of biryani, including their signature Hyderabadi biryani that comes with everything from mutton to goat and Chettinad chicken. 

Using halal meat, Bawarchi's American locations also include cheap lunch buffets, a big selection of dosas, and even some Hakka dishes like ginger chicken. 

Though Toronto boasts plenty of Indian restaurants, and it's unclear whether or not the restaurant's new Toronto menu will be the exact same as its American counterparts, it's obvious that Bawarchi is  bringing the biggest selection of biryani Toronto has seen to date.

