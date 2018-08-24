Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cauldron Ice Cream toronto

Cauldron Ice Cream finally opening in Toronto next week

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Heads up, hypebeasts: A new ice cream store is about to open in downtown Toronto for you to obsess over, and this one isn't even by way of South Korea.

Cauldron Ice Cream, a California-based chain known for its rose-shaped, liquid nitrogen ice cream and OG Puffle Cones is on a major expansion tip, with five stores planned for the GTA alone.

A post shared by Fredrick Bkayleh (@fred.bk) on

The first to open will be at 502 Queen Street West and, according to the company itself that'll happen (in "soft launch" mode) on Wednesday, August 29.

Select local ice cream enthusiasts were invited into the store earlier this week to check what's on tap (er... nozzle) and the reviews thus far are great.

Torontonians can look forward to such flavours as lavender, cereal milk, earl grey and even churro when the shop officially opens up in Queen West. 

As the company's neon signs make very clear at its California locations, this ice cream isn't going to lick itself.

Lead photo by

steviethefoodie

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Cauldron Ice Cream finally opening in Toronto next week

The top 50 bakeries in Toronto

Toronto Food Events: Cider Festival, Hispanic Fiesta, Top Shuck, Caskapalooza

This is how many people have bought the $100 gold burger at the CNE

Toronto cat cafe says it's going to re-open

Toronto Restaurant Openings: The Aviary, Alobar, Dipped Donuts, Sophie's Kitchen

Vegan pizza joint Virtuous Pie finally opening in Toronto

Win a birthday party at Assembly Chef’s Hall Chef's Party