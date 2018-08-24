Cauldron Ice Cream finally opening in Toronto next week

Heads up, hypebeasts: A new ice cream store is about to open in downtown Toronto for you to obsess over, and this one isn't even by way of South Korea.

Cauldron Ice Cream, a California-based chain known for its rose-shaped, liquid nitrogen ice cream and OG Puffle Cones is on a major expansion tip, with five stores planned for the GTA alone.

A post shared by Fredrick Bkayleh (@fred.bk) on Aug 21, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT

The first to open will be at 502 Queen Street West and, according to the company itself that'll happen (in "soft launch" mode) on Wednesday, August 29.

Select local ice cream enthusiasts were invited into the store earlier this week to check what's on tap (er... nozzle) and the reviews thus far are great.

Torontonians can look forward to such flavours as lavender, cereal milk, earl grey and even churro when the shop officially opens up in Queen West.

As the company's neon signs make very clear at its California locations, this ice cream isn't going to lick itself.