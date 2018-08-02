Popular Korean dessert chain Cafe Bora opening first Toronto location

Because one can never have too many places to eat bingsu, soft serve or tiramisu, yet another Asian dessert chain is about to enter the Toronto market — this one, with a distinctly healthy (and purple) twist.

The popular Korean dessert chain Cafe Bora has announced that it will be opening its first Canadian location in the heart of Yorkville next month.

Known for its signature palette of violet-hued sweets, Cafe Bora specializes in 100 percent natural desserts made from purple sweet potato: Everything from purple ice cream and purple porridge to purple sweet potato lattes.

The company was founded in the Samcheong-dong neighbourhood of Seoul, South Korea, in 2015, but has since expanded to include multiple locations throughout the country, as well as stores in Los Angeles and Bangkok.

While not as huge as some of the dessert franchises we've seen open around these parts recently, Cafe Bora's menu is unique — and it has fans all over the world.

"Cafe Bora is creating its own Korean dessert culture by reflecting Korean beauty in the brand through the collaboration with new designers on uniforms, containers, and other small details, as well as the menu," reads a company overview document available for download on the restaurant's website.

"Cafe Bora's dessert menu is characterized by offering diverse experiences, as well as delicious dessert together."

Toronto's first Cafe Bora, located at 87 Yorkville Avenue, is slated to open sometime in September. When it does, you can look forward to more than just purple sweet potato treats, including such menu items as Korean-style sweet coffee, red bean lattes, green tea tiramisu and peanut ice cream.

Oh, and every order of bingsu, regardless of the flavour, comes with free purple sweet potato chips on the side.