The top 5 places for bingsu in Toronto

The top places for bingsu in Toronto – also called patbingsu or bingsoo – serve up tasty bowls of this popular Korean dessert. What used to be a simple dish of shaved ice and red beans has evolved into epic bowls of condensed milk, fun fruits, and other sweet toppings.

Here are my picks for the top places for bingsu in Toronto.

This Scarborough dessert spot uses milk to make their ice instead of water, and their authentic matcha is straight from Uji, a city outside of Kyoto. Their flavoured shaved ice is dispensed through machines, and bingsu is topped with red bean and ice cream.

Korean desserts at this Scarborough restaurant include fresh fruit bingsus topped with strawberries or mangos. These bowls come piled with sweets like matcha, red beans, ice cream scoops and whole pieces of cake.

With locations in North York, Thornhill, and inside First Markham Place, Cups serves bingsu, massive brick toasts and coffee to pair them with like Brazilian Roast drips. Pour a shot of espresso on top of your tiramisu bingsu to add a caffeinated kick to your sugar high.

Located in North York, this two-floored restaurant specializes in Korean street food. After dining on topoki rice cakes in a variety of flavours, grab some bingsu that comes with toppings like cocoa powder, ice cream and almond flakes.

You can grab bingsu at any of this restaurant's three locations, with two in North York and another in Pacific Mall. Fluffy toasts and bingsus with chewy mochi and coffee ice cream are just some of the desserts available here.