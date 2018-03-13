Korean dessert chain Milkcow opening first Toronto location

Toronto is about to get a taste of Korean dessert cafe Milkcow's soft serve ice cream when it opens up its first location in Toronto.

The authentic South Korean dessert chain has chosen Toronto for its second location in Canada (the other being in BC) and is setting up shop in North York between Eglinton and Lawrence Avenues.

A post shared by Milkcow Canada (@milkcowcanada) on Dec 16, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

It's one of many Korean and Asian-style dessert joints cropping up all over the city offering a huge array of tasty treats, some with a more over-the-top selection than others.

Milkcow keeps it simple with a menu of fun flavours like Snow Drop with cotton candy, sea salt, and jelly beans, or the Mont Blanc with chocolate rocks, apple syrup, Oreo crumbles, and cotton candy.

A post shared by Milkcow Canada (@milkcowcanada) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:48pm PST

The cafe is set to open sometime this summer at 2651 Yonge Street, just in time for the warm weather.